QQQ   366.73 (+2.12%)
AAPL   176.28 (+0.83%)
MSFT   311.21 (+2.18%)
FB   232.00 (+5.37%)
GOOGL   2,831.84 (+1.57%)
AMZN   3,223.79 (-0.14%)
TSLA   932.00 (+1.08%)
NVDA   267.05 (+6.36%)
BABA   126.50 (+3.77%)
NIO   26.10 (+5.71%)
AMD   132.85 (+3.60%)
CGC   8.85 (+15.08%)
MU   88.12 (+4.76%)
GE   99.25 (-0.06%)
T   24.50 (+2.34%)
F   18.35 (+3.56%)
DIS   147.23 (+3.33%)
AMC   18.94 (+15.28%)
PFE   51.47 (-0.44%)
ACB   4.64 (+11.27%)
BA   215.86 (+1.21%)
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: A scramble for scarce Olympic souvenirs

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, Associated Press


A man holds the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen doll which he purchased form a store selling 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs. Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat, sold out after buyers waited in line overnight in freezing weather. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympic souvenirs, especially stuffed versions of Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda clad in a spacesuit-like clear shell.

People showed up with stools Sunday to wait overnight in freezing temperatures outside Gongmei Emporium on the Wangfujing pedestrian mall in central Beijing. Some were from a mini-industry who are paid to stand in line to buy the latest smartphones and other consumer crazes for clients.

The pandas were sold out Monday at many locations, including at the Olympics facilities, where Chinese volunteers and foreign visitors lined up for hours.

Gongmei sold out of Bing Dwen Dwen toys in 30 minutes, said one woman who would give only her surname, Dong. She said she arrived 30 minutes before the store opened but failed to get one.

A sign in Gongmei’s window said it had 300 Bing Dwen Dwen figures and buyers were allowed one each. It promised more Tuesday.

In the Houhai neighborhood north of the Chinese capital’s center, a shop hung out a sign before 10 a.m. saying Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs were sold out.

The Beijing Olympic organizing committee asked souvenir factories to make more, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Many reopened this week after shutting down for two weeks or more during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Dong said she and three family members would take turns waiting in line through the night for Gongmei to open Tuesday.

At mid-afternoon, about 40 customers already were in line. Employees with bullhorns urged them not to stay overnight, when temperatures were forecast to fall to minus-6 degrees C (21 degrees F).

Gongmei’s Wangfujing flagship sold Olympics merchandise worth 3 million yuan ($470,000) on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony, the official newspaper Global Times reported.

Wang Qianliang, 60, and his wife, visiting from Xi'an in western China, waited for two hours but failed to get a Bing Dwen Dwen. Wang said he would come back Tuesday.

“My child really wants to have one,” Wang said.

___

This story was first published on Feb. 8, 2022. It was updated on Feb. 9, 2022 to correct that Bing Dwen Dwen is wearing a clear shell that resembles a spacesuit, not a winter coat.

___

AP video producer Olivia Zhang contributed.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation


