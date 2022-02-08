S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic press can grab high-tech naps

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Cara Rubinsky, Associated Press


Two men walk into a sleeping pod at the main media center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BEIJING (AP) — With nowhere really to go, journalists inside the Beijing Olympics bubble are encouraged to sleep on the job.

They can't visit the village rooms where competitors are staying, but they can try out the high-tech beds athletes are sleeping in. Several corridors at the main media center are lined with “sleep rest cabins," small pods that open with a QR code and contain beds.

The beds can be adjusted by remote control and even have a “zero-gravity mode” meant to reduce stress on the body — you don't quite float, but it's pretty comfortable.

Some journalists nap in the cabins, while others in search of a quiet — and private — place to write bring their computers.

Zhao Yufeng, a spokesperson for cabin manufacturer Keeson Technology Corp., said 30 to 40 people a day have been using them so far.

“We’ve placed sleeping cabins here for journalists to give an environment to work, rest and get relaxed," she said.

Not everyone was excited about napping in a see-through box in full view of anyone walking by, though.

Guido Santevecchi, an Italian journalist, said the pods reminded him of something you might find in a psychiatric ward.

Given the already heavy potential mental health toll of living inside the Olympic bubble with major restrictions on movement, “I would rather avoid entering there," he said.

___

Associated Press journalist Chisato Tanaka contributed to this story.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.