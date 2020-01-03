Belarus says Russia has halted oil supplies after failing to renegotiate a contract as part of talks on economic ties. Posted on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus says Russia has halted oil supplies after failing to renegotiate a contract as part of talks on economic ties. More on MarketBeat10 Made in America Stocks to Own15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long HaulBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week Paul Meeks: Apple (AAPL) Could See a 40% DropHow to Hedge Your Portfolio for a Market Sell-OffThe Risk Of A Market Correction In 2020 Hits New HighsCould Rite Aid Be On The Verge of A Mammoth Short Squeeze?Three Industrial Giants You Should Own In 2020Three Communications Stocks Set To Rip Higher In 2020Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 20192019 Stock Market in ReviewFinal goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019By jumping bail, fugitive Ghosn burns bridges to Japan Recent Articles GameStop Enters 2020 On The BackfootThree Communications Stocks Set To Rip Higher In 2020Three Industrial Giants You Should Own In 2020Disney Shares Get a New Year's Boost on Its Disney+ NumbersHedge Funds Are Bullish On JB Hunt Transportation Services3 Sectors That Will Lead the Next Earnings SeasonHow to Hedge Your Portfolio for a Market Sell-OffNomura Gets Bullish On Goodyear TurnaroundCould Rite Aid Be On The Verge of A Mammoth Short Squeeze?Paul Meeks: Apple (AAPL) Could See a 40% Drop Search Headlines: