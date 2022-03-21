S&P 500   4,480.40 (+0.39%)
DOW   34,746.09 (-0.03%)
MSFT   298.50 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,718.00 (-0.17%)
TSLA   918.00 (+1.39%)
NVDA   266.00 (+0.56%)
CGC   7.22 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,480.40 (+0.39%)
DOW   34,746.09 (-0.03%)
MSFT   298.50 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,718.00 (-0.17%)
TSLA   918.00 (+1.39%)
NVDA   266.00 (+0.56%)
CGC   7.22 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,480.40 (+0.39%)
DOW   34,746.09 (-0.03%)
MSFT   298.50 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,718.00 (-0.17%)
TSLA   918.00 (+1.39%)
NVDA   266.00 (+0.56%)
CGC   7.22 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,480.40 (+0.39%)
DOW   34,746.09 (-0.03%)
MSFT   298.50 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,718.00 (-0.17%)
TSLA   918.00 (+1.39%)
NVDA   266.00 (+0.56%)
CGC   7.22 (+1.40%)

Berkshire's $11.6B Alleghany deal expands insurance business

Monday, March 21, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb, May 5, 2019. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying insurance company Alleghany in a deal valued at approximately $11.6 billion a statement reported Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Warren Buffett, who started the year bemoaning the lack of potential acquisitions for his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, announced Monday that it would acquire the insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion.

The scarcity of investment targets last year turned into a cash pile of more than $144 billion at Berkshire Hathaway by the end of 2021, but the company appears to have found a suitable place for some of that cash in recent days.

The Omaha, Nebraska, company revealed last week that it had compiled a 14.6 stake in the oil producer Occidental Petroleum, snapping up an additional $1 billion worth of shares just between Monday and Wednesday.

The all-cash acquisition of Alleghany will expand Berkshire’s already considerable insurance holdings, including brands like Geico auto insurance.

“Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett said in a prepared statement Monday. "Throughout 85 years the Kirby family has created a business that has many similarities to Berkshire Hathaway."

Alleghany's core businesses are in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance.

Berkshire will pay $848.02 in cash for each outstanding share of Alleghany Corp., the company said Monday.

“Berkshire Hathaway’s support, resources, and expertise will provide added benefits and opportunities for Alleghany and its operating businesses for many years to come.” Alleghany Chair Jefferson Kirby said.

Alleghany, based in New York City, will operate as an independent subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway after the transaction's closing. It has 25 days to actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals under a “go-shop" provision.

The aannouncement comes after Buffett said last month in his annual letter to company investors that he was having difficulty finding worthwhile acquisitions with the valuations on companies soaring.

Yet Berkshire made sizeable investments in Occidental just as the price of oil began to spike, bringing along the shares of oil producers with it. Benchmark U.S. crude had jumped more than 40% this year with its rise accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of Occidental have almost doubled in the same period.

The boards of both Allegheny and Berkshire have approved the deal and it's expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Alleghany shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you consider Berkshire Hathaway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't on the list.

While Berkshire Hathaway currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alleghany (Y)2.0$676.75-0.1%N/A9.08Buy$857.50
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)1.3$512,991.00-1.1%N/A8.59N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.