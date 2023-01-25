Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike







BERLIN (AP) — Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.

The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from Germany's capital.

Labor union Verdi said its members were seeking a raise of 500 euros ($544) per month.

German news agency dpa reported that employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euros.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Sharp increases in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

