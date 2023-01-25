Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.37
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.37
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.37
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.37
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip

Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Wed., January 25, 2023 | The Associated Press

Passengers walk past the display board showing all flights as canceled during a warning strike at Berlin-Brandenburg BER Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. All flights were canceled Wednesday at Berlin’s airport after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay. The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.

The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from Germany's capital.

Labor union Verdi said its members were seeking a raise of 500 euros ($544) per month.

German news agency dpa reported that employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euros.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Sharp increases in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email below to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: