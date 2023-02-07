Bertelsmann subsidiary to end, sell dozens of magazines

S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)

Bertelsmann subsidiary to end, sell dozens of magazines

Tue., February 7, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs.

The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.

Bertelsmann and RTL's chief executive, Thomas Rabe, said the company was responding to “the rapidly changing media landscape” and overall economic challenges.

RTL said the move would result in about 500 job losses while 200 positions could be transferred to the new owners of any titles sold.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Recent Videos

Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: