S&P 500   3,264.29 (-0.36%)
DOW   26,844.57 (-0.60%)
QQQ   264.19 (-0.28%)
AAPL   385.29 (-0.98%)
MSFT   208.85 (-1.37%)
FB   240.08 (+0.09%)
GOOGL   1,557.02 (-0.50%)
AMZN   3,055.75 (-1.42%)
NVDA   418.06 (+0.12%)
CGC   16.99 (-1.79%)
BABA   253.16 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,565.00 (-1.72%)
MU   53.06 (+2.73%)
GE   7.00 (-0.85%)
AMD   61.29 (-0.81%)
T   29.60 (-1.86%)
ACB   10.86 (-2.69%)
F   6.86 (+0.29%)
GILD   76.10 (-0.20%)
NFLX   485.31 (-0.92%)
DIS   118.54 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.24 (-0.29%)
BA   178.30 (-0.83%)
Best Buy, Silgan rise; Snap, FirstEnergy fall

Posted on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., up $10.21 to $108.81.

The chain of closeout and overstock stores gave investors a surprisingly good second-quarter revenue forecast.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., down $1.34 to $123.02.

The data security company's second-quarter profits and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Silgan Holdings Inc., up $2.75 to $38.06.

The packaging products supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid second-quarter earnings.

Dover Corp., up $1.70 to $105.19.

The Illinois-based make of front-end loaders for garbage trucks and other products handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.

Snap Inc., down $1.54 to $23.20.

The owner of messaging app Snapchat said the virus pandemic's economic impact could hurt advertising demand in the third quarter.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.87 to $38.56.

The U.S. is buying 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker and partner BioNTech.

Best Buy Co., up $7.08 to $97.36.

The electronics retailer gave investors an encouraging sales update.

FirstEnergy Corp., down $7.16 to $27.09.

Two nuclear plants formerly owned by the energy company are involved in a federal bribery case.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Best Buy (BBY)2.3$96.49-0.9%2.28%17.74Buy$88.16
Pfizer (PFE)2.5$39.21+1.7%3.88%14.00Hold$38.53
Dover (DOV)1.9$105.33+0.1%1.86%20.61Buy$100.25
Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)1.4$124.42+1.1%N/A22.50Hold$111.33
Silgan (SLGN)1.6$38.17+0.3%1.26%20.74Buy$37.25

