Best Buy, Silgan rise; Snap, FirstEnergy fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., up $10.21 to $108.81.
The chain of closeout and overstock stores gave investors a surprisingly good second-quarter revenue forecast.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., down $1.34 to $123.02.
The data security company's second-quarter profits and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Silgan Holdings Inc., up $2.75 to $38.06.
The packaging products supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid second-quarter earnings.
Dover Corp., up $1.70 to $105.19.
The Illinois-based make of front-end loaders for garbage trucks and other products handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.
Snap Inc., down $1.54 to $23.20.
The owner of messaging app Snapchat said the virus pandemic's economic impact could hurt advertising demand in the third quarter.
Pfizer Inc., up $1.87 to $38.56.
The U.S. is buying 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker and partner BioNTech.
Best Buy Co., up $7.08 to $97.36.
The electronics retailer gave investors an encouraging sales update.
FirstEnergy Corp., down $7.16 to $27.09.
Two nuclear plants formerly owned by the energy company are involved in a federal bribery case.
