Better results from retailers help send stock market higher

×
S&P 500   4,057.84 (+1.99%)
DOW   32,637.19 (+1.61%)
QQQ   298.82 (+2.60%)
AAPL   143.59 (+2.18%)
MSFT   265.24 (+1.04%)
FB   191.68 (+4.27%)
GOOGL   2,153.00 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,211.00 (+3.54%)
TSLA   710.00 (+7.77%)
NVDA   178.26 (+5.01%)
BABA   94.45 (+14.75%)
NIO   15.95 (+8.95%)
AMD   98.72 (+6.55%)
CGC   5.55 (+10.34%)
MU   70.59 (+4.01%)
T   21.33 (+0.14%)
GE   77.03 (+3.35%)
F   13.10 (+3.07%)
DIS   105.60 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.17 (+2.44%)
PFE   54.00 (+0.54%)
PYPL   80.35 (+0.29%)
NFLX   191.40 (+1.90%)
S&P 500   4,057.84 (+1.99%)
DOW   32,637.19 (+1.61%)
QQQ   298.82 (+2.60%)
AAPL   143.59 (+2.18%)
MSFT   265.24 (+1.04%)
FB   191.68 (+4.27%)
GOOGL   2,153.00 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,211.00 (+3.54%)
TSLA   710.00 (+7.77%)
NVDA   178.26 (+5.01%)
BABA   94.45 (+14.75%)
NIO   15.95 (+8.95%)
AMD   98.72 (+6.55%)
CGC   5.55 (+10.34%)
MU   70.59 (+4.01%)
T   21.33 (+0.14%)
GE   77.03 (+3.35%)
F   13.10 (+3.07%)
DIS   105.60 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.17 (+2.44%)
PFE   54.00 (+0.54%)
PYPL   80.35 (+0.29%)
NFLX   191.40 (+1.90%)
S&P 500   4,057.84 (+1.99%)
DOW   32,637.19 (+1.61%)
QQQ   298.82 (+2.60%)
AAPL   143.59 (+2.18%)
MSFT   265.24 (+1.04%)
FB   191.68 (+4.27%)
GOOGL   2,153.00 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,211.00 (+3.54%)
TSLA   710.00 (+7.77%)
NVDA   178.26 (+5.01%)
BABA   94.45 (+14.75%)
NIO   15.95 (+8.95%)
AMD   98.72 (+6.55%)
CGC   5.55 (+10.34%)
MU   70.59 (+4.01%)
T   21.33 (+0.14%)
GE   77.03 (+3.35%)
F   13.10 (+3.07%)
DIS   105.60 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.17 (+2.44%)
PFE   54.00 (+0.54%)
PYPL   80.35 (+0.29%)
NFLX   191.40 (+1.90%)
S&P 500   4,057.84 (+1.99%)
DOW   32,637.19 (+1.61%)
QQQ   298.82 (+2.60%)
AAPL   143.59 (+2.18%)
MSFT   265.24 (+1.04%)
FB   191.68 (+4.27%)
GOOGL   2,153.00 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,211.00 (+3.54%)
TSLA   710.00 (+7.77%)
NVDA   178.26 (+5.01%)
BABA   94.45 (+14.75%)
NIO   15.95 (+8.95%)
AMD   98.72 (+6.55%)
CGC   5.55 (+10.34%)
MU   70.59 (+4.01%)
T   21.33 (+0.14%)
GE   77.03 (+3.35%)
F   13.10 (+3.07%)
DIS   105.60 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.17 (+2.44%)
PFE   54.00 (+0.54%)
PYPL   80.35 (+0.29%)
NFLX   191.40 (+1.90%)

Better results from retailers help send stock market higher

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening solidly in the green on Wall Street, Thursday, May 26, 2022, as investors applaud a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy’s and other retailers. The S&P 500 rose 2% and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The gains have positioned the benchmark index for its first weekly gain after seven straight losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%. The better-than-expected reports from retailers helped allay investors’ worries about the sector, which took big losses last week after Target and Walmart reported dismal results. Bond yields rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 3:27 p.m. Eastern and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The benchmark index is coming off seven straight weekly losses, its longest such stretch since 2001.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 509 points, or 1.6%, to 32,630 and the Nasdaq rose 2.4%. Smaller company stocks also made strong gains, a sign of bullishness on the economy. The Russell 2000 index rose 2.4%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages, rose to 2.75% from 2.74% late Wednesday.

Retailers led the broader market higher. Macy's surged 18% after it raised its profit forecast for the year following a strong first-quarter financial report. Dollar General vaulted 13.9% and Dollar Tree jumped 21% after the discount retailers reported solid earnings and gave investors encouraging forecasts.

The retail sector is being closely watched by investors looking for more details on just how much pain inflation is inflicting on companies and consumers. Weak reports from the several big companies last week, including Target and Walmart, spooked an already volatile market.


“We’re not convinced that we’re completely out of the woods here,” said Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes. “There were a lot of negative reports last week and what those companies have talked about is what is going on through the economy."

Inflation is at a four-decade high and businesses have been raising costs on everything from food to clothing to offset higher costs. The impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened inflation pressures by fueling higher energy and key food commodity costs. Supply chain problems worsened in the wake of China’s lockdown for several major cities as it tried to contain COVID-19 cases.

Consumers have been resilient about spending, but the pressure from inflation remains persistent and could be prompting a pullback or shift in spending from more expensive things to necessities.

The broad gains on Thursday follow a late push for markets on Wednesday prompted by details from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which confirmed expectations of more interest rate hikes.

Investors have been uneasy over the impact of interest rate hikes in the United States and other Western economies that are meant to cool surging inflation. The key concern is whether the Fed can temper inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes without crimping economic growth to the point that the U.S. falls into a recession.

“The Fed's got to be really aggressive here and job number one is to stuff the inflation genie back in the bottle and I don’t believe the market has fully priced that in,” Orlando said.

Technology stocks also did much of the heavy lifting. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 4.1%. Companies in the sector, with their lofty stock values, tend to push the market harder up or down.

Airline stocks rallied on encouraging summer travel forecasts. Southwest Airlines rose 6.3% and JetBlue rose 3.6%.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.4% and are up more than 55% for the year.

___

Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.1418 of 5 stars		$44.89+5.7%N/A47.76Hold$54.00
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.4198 of 5 stars		$10.61+3.4%N/A-17.98Hold$17.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.