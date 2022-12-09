Beyond Meat Stock Blasted by Options Players Amid Rally Attempt

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ) has been on the chopping block recently. Between the broader market's inflation issues, a report calling out food safety issues at a Pennsylvania plant, and the resignation of several executives, the former Wall Street favorite has its fair share of hurdles to overcome right now. Unsurprisingly, the equity dipped back towards its all-time lows near the $11.50 region several times during the past few months. Meanwhile, the $17.50 level and 80-day moving average both loom above as potential resistance levels.

The stock is rising with the rest of the market today, though -- last seen up 5.8% at $16.50. A Forbes article might be fueling some of the positive price action. Forbes reported that the company is hoping to make a comeback with its Beyond Steak product, which the company hopes to roll out to a number of restaurants, including pizza chain Fired Pie. However, Beyond Meat chose to withhold its actual revenue goals for Beyond Steak sales next year.

Regardless of what's driving today's price action, options players are glomming on. So far, 33,000 calls and 38,000 puts have exchanged hands, which is double the intraday average. The most popular position is the February 2023 10-strike put, followed by the 7.50-strike put in the same monthly series. Positions are being sold at both.

A wider look shows calls have been unusually popular. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day call/put volume ratio of 1.87 that stands higher than 81% of readings from the past year.

