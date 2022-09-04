Beyond Meat Stock Lower After Investor Reveals Stake

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Beyond Meat Stock Lower After Investor Reveals Stake

Last updated on Sun., September 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 4.4% at $23.50 at last glance, after Baillie Gifford reported a 6.61% passive stake in the plant-based giant as of August 31. The investment firm had previously reported a 13.38% stake on December 31, 2021. 

On the charts, BYND is on track for its fourth-straight week of losses. Currently below all key short- and long-term daily moving averages, the 10-day trendline is providing immediate pressure as of late. Year-to-date, the equity is down 62.1%.

Both analysts and options traders are extremely pessimistic towards Beyond Meat stock. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.29. This ratio ranks higher than 94% of readings from the past year, showing puts being picked up at a much faster-than-usual clip. 

Of the 13 analysts in coverage, 10 carry a tepid "hold" rating, with three a "sell" or worse. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $23.27 is roughly in line with current levels, despite the stock's recent underperformance. 

Though short interest has started to unwind, it still makes up a hefty 33.6% of the stock's available float. It's also worth noting that BYND's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 8.3 sits firmly in "oversold" territory. 

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.