S&P 500   4,008.88 (-0.98%)
DOW   33,134.93 (-0.89%)
QQQ   298.01 (-0.67%)
AAPL   152.49 (-0.87%)
MSFT   255.36 (-0.59%)
META   186.62 (+0.93%)
GOOGL   94.84 (-0.30%)
AMZN   93.58 (-0.18%)
TSLA   190.17 (-1.88%)
NVDA   238.02 (+1.05%)
NIO   9.02 (-3.11%)
BABA   89.82 (+0.22%)
AMD   82.09 (+1.15%)
T   18.62 (-0.80%)
F   12.86 (-0.92%)
MU   55.71 (-1.97%)
CGC   2.21 (-0.90%)
GE   87.05 (-0.01%)
DIS   99.46 (-1.19%)
AMC   6.09 (-2.56%)
PYPL   75.58 (-1.56%)
PFE   40.25 (-2.09%)
NFLX   309.76 (-0.73%)
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

Tue., March 7, 2023 | The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines.

