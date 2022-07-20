Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,959.90 (+0.59%)
DOW   31,874.84 (+0.15%)
QQQ   302.68 (+1.47%)
AAPL   152.85 (+1.23%)
MSFT   261.65 (+0.82%)
META   182.39 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   113.59 (-0.19%)
AMZN   122.40 (+3.54%)
TSLA   760.00 (+3.18%)
NVDA   177.48 (+4.45%)
NIO   20.28 (+0.40%)
BABA   103.96 (-0.75%)
AMD   89.14 (+3.80%)
MU   63.29 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.58 (-1.06%)
GE   67.89 (+1.72%)
F   12.82 (+1.83%)
DIS   103.16 (+3.56%)
AMC   17.53 (+7.15%)
PFE   50.82 (-1.07%)
PYPL   80.24 (+3.22%)
NFLX   216.36 (+7.31%)
S&P 500   3,959.90 (+0.59%)
DOW   31,874.84 (+0.15%)
QQQ   302.68 (+1.47%)
AAPL   152.85 (+1.23%)
MSFT   261.65 (+0.82%)
META   182.39 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   113.59 (-0.19%)
AMZN   122.40 (+3.54%)
TSLA   760.00 (+3.18%)
NVDA   177.48 (+4.45%)
NIO   20.28 (+0.40%)
BABA   103.96 (-0.75%)
AMD   89.14 (+3.80%)
MU   63.29 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.58 (-1.06%)
GE   67.89 (+1.72%)
F   12.82 (+1.83%)
DIS   103.16 (+3.56%)
AMC   17.53 (+7.15%)
PFE   50.82 (-1.07%)
PYPL   80.24 (+3.22%)
NFLX   216.36 (+7.31%)
S&P 500   3,959.90 (+0.59%)
DOW   31,874.84 (+0.15%)
QQQ   302.68 (+1.47%)
AAPL   152.85 (+1.23%)
MSFT   261.65 (+0.82%)
META   182.39 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   113.59 (-0.19%)
AMZN   122.40 (+3.54%)
TSLA   760.00 (+3.18%)
NVDA   177.48 (+4.45%)
NIO   20.28 (+0.40%)
BABA   103.96 (-0.75%)
AMD   89.14 (+3.80%)
MU   63.29 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.58 (-1.06%)
GE   67.89 (+1.72%)
F   12.82 (+1.83%)
DIS   103.16 (+3.56%)
AMC   17.53 (+7.15%)
PFE   50.82 (-1.07%)
PYPL   80.24 (+3.22%)
NFLX   216.36 (+7.31%)
S&P 500   3,959.90 (+0.59%)
DOW   31,874.84 (+0.15%)
QQQ   302.68 (+1.47%)
AAPL   152.85 (+1.23%)
MSFT   261.65 (+0.82%)
META   182.39 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   113.59 (-0.19%)
AMZN   122.40 (+3.54%)
TSLA   760.00 (+3.18%)
NVDA   177.48 (+4.45%)
NIO   20.28 (+0.40%)
BABA   103.96 (-0.75%)
AMD   89.14 (+3.80%)
MU   63.29 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.58 (-1.06%)
GE   67.89 (+1.72%)
F   12.82 (+1.83%)
DIS   103.16 (+3.56%)
AMC   17.53 (+7.15%)
PFE   50.82 (-1.07%)
PYPL   80.24 (+3.22%)
NFLX   216.36 (+7.31%)

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | Seung Min Kim And Matthew Daly, Associated Press


President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.”

The president stopped short, though, of declaring a formal climate emergency, which Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden hinted such a step could be coming.

“Let me be clear,” Biden said. "Climate change is an emergency, and in the coming weeks I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders and regulatory power that a president possesses.”

Biden delivered his pledge at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts. The former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, is shifting to offshore wind power manufacturing, and Biden chose it as the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that he is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency.

Executive actions announced Wednesday will bolster the domestic offshore wind industry in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast, as well as expand efforts to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.

The trip comes as historic temperatures bake Europe and the United States. Temperatures reached 115 degrees in Portugal as wildfires raged in Spain and France, and Britain on Tuesday shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered. At least 60 million Americans could experience triple-digit temperatures over the next several days as cities around the U.S. sweat through more intense and longer-lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warming.


Calls for a national emergency declaration to address the climate crisis have been rising among activists and Democratic lawmakers after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last week scuttled talks on a long-delayed legislative package.

White House officials have said the option remains under consideration. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday declined to outline a timetable for a decision aside from saying no such order would be issued this week.

Gina McCarthy, Biden's climate adviser, said Biden is not “shying away” from treating climate as an emergency.

"The president wants to make sure that we're doing it right, that we're laying it out, and that we have the time we need to get this worked out,'' she told reporters on Air Force One.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said he was “confident that the president is ultimately ready to do whatever it takes in order to deal with this crisis."

“I think that he’s made that clear in his statement last Friday, and I think coming to Massachusetts is a further articulation of that goal,” Markey told reporters Tuesday.

An emergency declaration on climate would allow the president to redirect federal resources to bolster renewable energy programs that would help accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. The declaration also could be used as a legal basis to block oil and gas drilling or other projects, although such actions would likely be challenged in court by energy companies or Republican-led states.

Such a declaration would be similar to the one issued by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border when lawmakers refused to allocate money for that effort.

Biden pledged last week to take significant executive actions on climate after monthslong discussions between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., came to a standstill. The West Virginia senator cited stubbornly high inflation as the reason for his hesitation, although he has long protected energy interests in his coal- and gas-producing state.

For now, Manchin has said he will only agree to a legislative package that shores up subsidies to help people buy insurance under the 2010 health care law and allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices that will ultimately lower the cost of pharmaceuticals for consumers.

The White House has indicated it wants Congress to take that deal, and Biden will address the climate issue on his own.

The former Brayton Point power plant closed in 2017 after burning coal for more than five decades. The plant will now become an offshore wind energy site.

A new report says the U.S. and other major carbon-polluting nations are falling short on pledges to fight climate change. Among the 10 biggest carbon emitters, only the European Union has enacted polices close to or consistent with international goals of limiting warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, according to scientists and experts who track climate action in countries.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.