Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war

S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)
S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)
S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)
S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)

Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller And Ellen Knickmeyer

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war" and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs

The penalties fall in line with the White House’s insistence that it would look to hit Russia’s financial system and Putin's inner circle, while also imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia’s industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products.

Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe, or Russia's energy sector.

Biden announced the sanctions as Ukraine’s government reported mounting casualties as Russian forces attack from the east, north and south.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.