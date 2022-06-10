Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay

×
S&P 500   3,920.09 (-2.43%)
DOW   31,558.38 (-2.21%)
QQQ   290.00 (-3.14%)
AAPL   138.23 (-3.09%)
MSFT   254.94 (-3.72%)
META   176.50 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,236.28 (-2.63%)
AMZN   109.58 (-5.66%)
TSLA   692.32 (-3.73%)
NVDA   171.54 (-4.95%)
NIO   18.16 (-3.51%)
BABA   110.43 (+0.48%)
AMD   95.92 (-2.91%)
MU   63.25 (-4.20%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   71.65 (-4.19%)
F   12.74 (-4.07%)
DIS   100.35 (-2.86%)
AMC   12.29 (-3.83%)
PFE   50.38 (-2.70%)
PYPL   79.09 (-5.97%)
NFLX   184.51 (-4.28%)
S&P 500   3,920.09 (-2.43%)
DOW   31,558.38 (-2.21%)
QQQ   290.00 (-3.14%)
AAPL   138.23 (-3.09%)
MSFT   254.94 (-3.72%)
META   176.50 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,236.28 (-2.63%)
AMZN   109.58 (-5.66%)
TSLA   692.32 (-3.73%)
NVDA   171.54 (-4.95%)
NIO   18.16 (-3.51%)
BABA   110.43 (+0.48%)
AMD   95.92 (-2.91%)
MU   63.25 (-4.20%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   71.65 (-4.19%)
F   12.74 (-4.07%)
DIS   100.35 (-2.86%)
AMC   12.29 (-3.83%)
PFE   50.38 (-2.70%)
PYPL   79.09 (-5.97%)
NFLX   184.51 (-4.28%)
S&P 500   3,920.09 (-2.43%)
DOW   31,558.38 (-2.21%)
QQQ   290.00 (-3.14%)
AAPL   138.23 (-3.09%)
MSFT   254.94 (-3.72%)
META   176.50 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,236.28 (-2.63%)
AMZN   109.58 (-5.66%)
TSLA   692.32 (-3.73%)
NVDA   171.54 (-4.95%)
NIO   18.16 (-3.51%)
BABA   110.43 (+0.48%)
AMD   95.92 (-2.91%)
MU   63.25 (-4.20%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   71.65 (-4.19%)
F   12.74 (-4.07%)
DIS   100.35 (-2.86%)
AMC   12.29 (-3.83%)
PFE   50.38 (-2.70%)
PYPL   79.09 (-5.97%)
NFLX   184.51 (-4.28%)
S&P 500   3,920.09 (-2.43%)
DOW   31,558.38 (-2.21%)
QQQ   290.00 (-3.14%)
AAPL   138.23 (-3.09%)
MSFT   254.94 (-3.72%)
META   176.50 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,236.28 (-2.63%)
AMZN   109.58 (-5.66%)
TSLA   692.32 (-3.73%)
NVDA   171.54 (-4.95%)
NIO   18.16 (-3.51%)
BABA   110.43 (+0.48%)
AMD   95.92 (-2.91%)
MU   63.25 (-4.20%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.83 (-0.24%)
GE   71.65 (-4.19%)
F   12.74 (-4.07%)
DIS   100.35 (-2.86%)
AMC   12.29 (-3.83%)
PFE   50.38 (-2.70%)
PYPL   79.09 (-5.97%)
NFLX   184.51 (-4.28%)

Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau
A model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, June 20, 2019, in Washington. President Joe Biden's administration has scrapped former President Trump's red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump's red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets.

Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that will bear the Air Force One callsign when the president is onboard to replace the existing fleet of two aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft. Trump, in 2018, directed that the new jumbo jets shed the iconic Kennedy-era robin’s egg blue and white design for a deeper navy and streak of dark red.

The Trump paint scheme is not being considered because it could drive additional engineering, time and cost, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the program.

Politico first reported that the Air Force study of the new paint job had concluded that the dark shade of blue Trump proposed for the plane's underbelly and engines would have created heating issues for the aircraft, requiring costly redesigns and additional delays to the already behind-schedule program. The current generation of planes first carried President George H.W. Bush.

When he was in office, Trump kept a mockup of the new presidential plane in the new color scheme on a coffee table in the Oval Office.

“The baby blue doesn’t fit with us,” he told Fox News in 2019 after earlier unveiling sketches of his ideal redesign for the plane’s exterior.

Trump's design utilized the colors of the American flag. The top half of the plane would be white, while dark blue would cover the bottom half, including the belly. A bold red stripe would streak from cockpit to tail across the midsection — almost identical to the color scheme on Trump’s personal plane, except that the white and blue were reversed.

The administration did not formally unveil a new design for the replacement aircraft, which are currently at a Boeing plant in San Antonio undergoing extensive modifications to prepare them to carry the president. They currently sport a simple white and blue paint job with U.S. Air Force markings as the work proceeds.


Formally known as the VC-25B, the new aircraft are estimated to replace the older VC-25A planes in 2026, years behind schedule.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.