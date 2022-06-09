Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation

×
S&P 500   4,099.92 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,825.40 (-0.26%)
QQQ   306.95 (-0.22%)
AAPL   146.55 (-0.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+0.52%)
META   191.17 (-2.96%)
GOOGL   2,361.14 (+0.74%)
AMZN   120.29 (-0.73%)
TSLA   744.50 (+2.60%)
NVDA   186.71 (+0.12%)
NIO   18.95 (-7.02%)
BABA   111.18 (-7.06%)
AMD   101.68 (-0.22%)
CGC   3.89 (-5.81%)
MU   68.19 (-0.60%)
T   21.13 (+0.38%)
GE   76.43 (-0.95%)
F   13.57 (+0.30%)
DIS   105.47 (-1.74%)
AMC   12.85 (-4.96%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.37%)
PYPL   86.52 (-1.13%)
NFLX   196.71 (-3.02%)
S&P 500   4,099.92 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,825.40 (-0.26%)
QQQ   306.95 (-0.22%)
AAPL   146.55 (-0.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+0.52%)
META   191.17 (-2.96%)
GOOGL   2,361.14 (+0.74%)
AMZN   120.29 (-0.73%)
TSLA   744.50 (+2.60%)
NVDA   186.71 (+0.12%)
NIO   18.95 (-7.02%)
BABA   111.18 (-7.06%)
AMD   101.68 (-0.22%)
CGC   3.89 (-5.81%)
MU   68.19 (-0.60%)
T   21.13 (+0.38%)
GE   76.43 (-0.95%)
F   13.57 (+0.30%)
DIS   105.47 (-1.74%)
AMC   12.85 (-4.96%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.37%)
PYPL   86.52 (-1.13%)
NFLX   196.71 (-3.02%)
S&P 500   4,099.92 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,825.40 (-0.26%)
QQQ   306.95 (-0.22%)
AAPL   146.55 (-0.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+0.52%)
META   191.17 (-2.96%)
GOOGL   2,361.14 (+0.74%)
AMZN   120.29 (-0.73%)
TSLA   744.50 (+2.60%)
NVDA   186.71 (+0.12%)
NIO   18.95 (-7.02%)
BABA   111.18 (-7.06%)
AMD   101.68 (-0.22%)
CGC   3.89 (-5.81%)
MU   68.19 (-0.60%)
T   21.13 (+0.38%)
GE   76.43 (-0.95%)
F   13.57 (+0.30%)
DIS   105.47 (-1.74%)
AMC   12.85 (-4.96%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.37%)
PYPL   86.52 (-1.13%)
NFLX   196.71 (-3.02%)
S&P 500   4,099.92 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,825.40 (-0.26%)
QQQ   306.95 (-0.22%)
AAPL   146.55 (-0.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+0.52%)
META   191.17 (-2.96%)
GOOGL   2,361.14 (+0.74%)
AMZN   120.29 (-0.73%)
TSLA   744.50 (+2.60%)
NVDA   186.71 (+0.12%)
NIO   18.95 (-7.02%)
BABA   111.18 (-7.06%)
AMD   101.68 (-0.22%)
CGC   3.89 (-5.81%)
MU   68.19 (-0.60%)
T   21.13 (+0.38%)
GE   76.43 (-0.95%)
F   13.57 (+0.30%)
DIS   105.47 (-1.74%)
AMC   12.85 (-4.96%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.37%)
PYPL   86.52 (-1.13%)
NFLX   196.71 (-3.02%)

Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Josh Boak, Associated Press


President Joe Biden speaks during the inaugural ceremony of the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden launched a renewed push Thursday to reduce the costs of shipping goods across oceans, a major challenge for retailers that the White House said has pushed up prices as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House released a video featuring Biden talking with retail CEOs and calling on the House to pass the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which the Senate passed at the end of March.

The measure would empower the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate late fees charged by carriers and prohibit ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space. Biden's broader message is that a concentration of corporate power has contributed to higher shipping costs in ways that hurt businesses and fuel inflation.

The video features Biden sitting in the Oval Office, talking by speaker phone with the heads of Tractor Supply, Jo-Ann Stores and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“There's only nine shipping companies, nine, N-I-N-E, major ocean line shipping companies who ship from Asia to the United States,” Biden said. “These companies have raised their prices by as much as 1,000%.”

Jo-Ann Stores, a fabric and craft retailer operating in 49 states, have seen a $100 million increase in shipping costs.

“We're not a huge company, but that $100 million increase that they passed onto us is, you know, more than our entire profit,” Jo-Ann Stores CEO Wade Miquelon told the president in the video.

The White House said that shipping cost increases will likely add a full percentage point to the increase in consumer prices over the next year, according to research by the Kansas City Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Over the past decade, the nine largest ocean carriers have increased their control of the market. They now account for 80% of global container shipping by volume and control 95% of the critical East-West trade lines, the White House said.


Improving supply chains has been a major focus of the Biden administration for the past year, even as other factors — such as food and energy — are now driving inflation. The U.S. government will release on Friday its May consumer price index, which is expected to show inflation of 8.2%. That would be close to a 40-year high set earlier this year.

Biden on Friday will speak at the Port of Los Angeles, which moved last year to round-the-clock operations in order to reduce shipping bottlenecks and relieve inflationary pressures.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tractor Supply right now?

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.