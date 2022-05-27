Biden renews Chevron license to bypass Venezuela sanctions

×
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)

Biden renews Chevron license to bypass Venezuela sanctions

Friday, May 27, 2022 | Joshua Goodman, Associated Press


Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrives to Revolution Palace to attend the XXI ALBA Summit in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 27, 2022. (Ernesto Mastrascusa/Pool Photo via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has renewed a license partially exempting Chevron from sanctions on Venezuela so it can keep operating in the oil-rich, socialist-run nation.

The license issued Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department allows the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform only basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA, dashing the hopes of those who wanted to see a resumption of exports to ease pricing pressure at American pumps.

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing international sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry have led the Biden administration to reconsider longstanding policies isolating two other oil powers: Venezuela and Iran.

In March, three senior Biden officials traveled to Caracas to meet with President Nicolás Maduro to try to lure him back to negotiations with the U.S.-backed opposition and release several Americans imprisoned for years. Their carrot: the possible lifting of crippling oil sanctions imposed in 2019 after Maduro breezed into a second term following elections considered undemocratic by the U.S. and dozens of allies.

While Maduro has welcomed the surprise outreach, joking that he wanted to soon travel to New York to attend a salsa festival, there's been little progress since.

Meanwhile, opposition hardliners and even some Democrats in Congress have accused the administration of bending over backward to appease an oil despot for little gain because of Venezuela's diminished importance in global energy markets.

Venezuela sits atop the world's largest oil reserves but due to mismanagement, and more recently U.S. sanctions, production has been declining steadily from the 3.5 million barrels per day when Hugo Chávez took power in 1999. In April, output stood at barely 700,000 barrels per day — the lowest level in decades.

Chevron, which has been operating in Venezuela since the 1920s, had been pushing for an expanded license that would allow it to resume exports and stem the growing influence of oil companies from China, Russia, Iran and other U.S. adversaries.


Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.