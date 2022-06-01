×
Biden says he wasn't informed early on of baby formula woes

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden listens as he meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was not briefed on the prospect of nationwide shortages of infant formula for about two months as he acknowledged the strain on families while his administration struggles to address the situation.

Yet company executives at a meeting Biden hosted from the White House told the president that they knew the substantial impact that the shutdown of a major production plant in February would have on the U.S. supply almost immediately.

“They did, but I didn’t,” Biden told reporters later, saying he was not made aware of the severity until early April.

Under Biden, the government has imported foreign supplies and used the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. But those steps did not begin until mid-May, once retailers began rationing supplies and store shelves were emptying.

“There’s nothing more stressful than feeling you can’t get what your child needs,” Biden said, adding that as a “father and a grandfather,” he understands how difficult the shortages have been for parents and their children.

Biden hosted the roundtable with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. Notably absence was Abbott Nutrition, whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, leading to the domestic shortage. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on why Abbott was not included.

The meeting Wednesday was a chance to provide an update on what the administration is calling “Operation Fly Formula” to import formula and to use the Korean War-era production law to require suppliers to prioritize their orders in a bid to ease production bottlenecks.

Despite Biden's comment about not being informed of the looming crisis, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration began acting within days of the plant closure.


“We have been doing this whole of government approach since the recall," she said. "We have been working on this for months, for months. We have been taking this incredibly seriously.”

She acknowledged that Biden is “frustrated” by the situation.

Meanwhile, the White House announced the third and fourth round of formula shipments from overseas would begin next week, from producer Kendamil in Britain and from Bubs Australia.

The White House said the latest round of shipments would bring Kendamil formula from Heathrow Airport in London to U.S. airports over a three-week period, starting June. 9. The flights will carry about 3.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, shipped free of charge by United Airlines.

The first shipments will include Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and Kendamil Organic formulas, which will be available at Target stores across the United States.

Bubs Australia will ship the equivalent of 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles of its infant formula on Defense Department-contracted commercial aircraft from its hub in Melbourne, Australia, to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11, respectively.

The push on imports will help but will not immediately bring an end to supply shortages that have left people who depend on formula facing empty shelves or limits on purchases.

The Food and Drug Administration began focusing on Abbott’s plant last fall while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, causing hospitalizations and two deaths.

After detecting positive samples of rare but dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula on Feb. 17.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.


