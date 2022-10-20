Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats

Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Chris Megerian, Associated Press
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden listens during an event about infrastructure in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh became a symbol of the country's troubled infrastructure, collapsing into a ravine earlier this year just before President Joe Biden visited the city.

Biden detoured to survey the scene, where vehicles were stranded on shards of roadway and several people were injured, and he pledged that help was on the way.

The Democratic president hopes to turn the bridge into a symbol of success for his administration when he returns to Pittsburgh on Thursday, less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

A new span is being built, and it could be finished by December. The White House is crediting the bipartisan infrastructure law championed by Biden for the accelerated timeline.

The legislation is one of Biden's most notable successes from the first two years of his term, and he repeatedly emphasizes its impact while traveling the country to roadways, airplane terminals and seaports. Out of roughly $1 trillion in spending, about $40 billion is dedicated to bridges.

John Fetterman, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is expected to be on hand when Biden visits the bridge.

Afterward, Biden plans to stop in Philadelphia for a fundraiser with Fetterman, trying to replenish coffers that have been drained in one of the year's most expensive races.

Fetterman is competing with Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican. If Fetterman wins, Democrats will have a much better shot at maintaining control of the Senate.

Biden was born in Pennsylvania, and the state remains central to his political identity.

His trip on Thursday will be his 14th to the state since taking office. A 15th trip has already been scheduled for next week, when he's expected to return to Philadelphia for another political event.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.