Biden spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs

S&P 500   3,870.94 (+0.38%)
DOW   32,896.58 (+0.75%)
QQQ   276.55 (+0.52%)
AAPL   151.21 (+0.37%)
MSFT   229.53 (+0.60%)
META   94.56 (-0.67%)
GOOGL   90.52 (+0.06%)
AMZN   96.52 (-0.28%)
TSLA   225.78 (-0.90%)
NVDA   140.94 (+4.07%)
NIO   9.89 (+1.85%)
BABA   66.39 (+0.80%)
AMD   62.11 (+4.11%)
T   18.74 (+2.13%)
MU   55.76 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.72%)
F   13.54 (+1.04%)
GE   79.41 (+1.53%)
DIS   105.30 (-0.66%)
AMC   6.10 (-0.81%)
PYPL   83.11 (+0.00%)
PFE   47.91 (-0.21%)
NFLX   285.33 (-0.50%)
S&P 500   3,870.94 (+0.38%)
DOW   32,896.58 (+0.75%)
QQQ   276.55 (+0.52%)
AAPL   151.21 (+0.37%)
MSFT   229.53 (+0.60%)
META   94.56 (-0.67%)
GOOGL   90.52 (+0.06%)
AMZN   96.52 (-0.28%)
TSLA   225.78 (-0.90%)
NVDA   140.94 (+4.07%)
NIO   9.89 (+1.85%)
BABA   66.39 (+0.80%)
AMD   62.11 (+4.11%)
T   18.74 (+2.13%)
MU   55.76 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.72%)
F   13.54 (+1.04%)
GE   79.41 (+1.53%)
DIS   105.30 (-0.66%)
AMC   6.10 (-0.81%)
PYPL   83.11 (+0.00%)
PFE   47.91 (-0.21%)
NFLX   285.33 (-0.50%)
S&P 500   3,870.94 (+0.38%)
DOW   32,896.58 (+0.75%)
QQQ   276.55 (+0.52%)
AAPL   151.21 (+0.37%)
MSFT   229.53 (+0.60%)
META   94.56 (-0.67%)
GOOGL   90.52 (+0.06%)
AMZN   96.52 (-0.28%)
TSLA   225.78 (-0.90%)
NVDA   140.94 (+4.07%)
NIO   9.89 (+1.85%)
BABA   66.39 (+0.80%)
AMD   62.11 (+4.11%)
T   18.74 (+2.13%)
MU   55.76 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.72%)
F   13.54 (+1.04%)
GE   79.41 (+1.53%)
DIS   105.30 (-0.66%)
AMC   6.10 (-0.81%)
PYPL   83.11 (+0.00%)
PFE   47.91 (-0.21%)
NFLX   285.33 (-0.50%)
S&P 500   3,870.94 (+0.38%)
DOW   32,896.58 (+0.75%)
QQQ   276.55 (+0.52%)
AAPL   151.21 (+0.37%)
MSFT   229.53 (+0.60%)
META   94.56 (-0.67%)
GOOGL   90.52 (+0.06%)
AMZN   96.52 (-0.28%)
TSLA   225.78 (-0.90%)
NVDA   140.94 (+4.07%)
NIO   9.89 (+1.85%)
BABA   66.39 (+0.80%)
AMD   62.11 (+4.11%)
T   18.74 (+2.13%)
MU   55.76 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.72%)
F   13.54 (+1.04%)
GE   79.41 (+1.53%)
DIS   105.30 (-0.66%)
AMC   6.10 (-0.81%)
PYPL   83.11 (+0.00%)
PFE   47.91 (-0.21%)
NFLX   285.33 (-0.50%)

Biden spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs

Wed., November 2, 2022 | Matthew Daly, Associated Press

A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Oct. 5, 2022 in Livermore Falls, Maine. The Biden administration said Wednesday it would make $4.5 billion available to help lower heating costs this winter through a low-income home energy assistance program. The funds will go to heating and utility bill costs, and will also be available to help families make home energy repairs aimed at lowering costs, the White House said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help with heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.

Spending for the program is significantly higher than the typical annual funding of about $3.5 billion, but it is far below the $8 billion that the administration and congressional Democrats delivered last winter as part of President Joe Biden’s economic rescue plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money spent last year was by far the largest appropriation in a single year since the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was established in 1981.

The new funding includes an additional $1 billion approved by Congress as part of a stopgap budget measure adopted in September and $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed last year.

The money will be provided to state, local and tribal governments to help more than 5 million families pay heating and utility bill costs, and can also be used to make home energy repairs.

“As heating costs increase, it is more important than ever to help families struggling to make ends meet,'' said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to highlight energy assistance programs Wednesday at an event in Boston.

The announcement comes in the waning days before Tuesday's elections that will determine which party controls Congress. Democrats are trying to contrast their efforts to help middle and low-income people through the $1 trillion infrastructure law and other legislative measures with Republican suggestions they would use the debt limit as leverage for cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits and other federal programs.

Across the country, families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The LIHEAP program served more than 5.3 million households last year, and a similar number are expected to participate this year.


The Energy Department is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter. Some worry that heating assistance programs will not be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, where supply constraints caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are pushing natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.

In a related announcement, the Energy Department said Wednesday it will begin allocating $9 billion approved under the new climate and health law for a program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households over the next 10 years. Officials expect to make funding available starting next year to states and tribes to better protect homes against the weather and install some 500,000 new heat pumps.

The White House also said it is spending $250 million from the Defense Production Act to boost domestic production of heat pumps, which are primarily made in Europe and Asia.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.