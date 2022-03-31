Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices

S&P 500   4,586.55 (-0.35%)
DOW   35,078.35 (-0.43%)
QQQ   366.03 (-0.29%)
AAPL   176.96 (-0.46%)
MSFT   312.14 (-0.55%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,303.04 (-0.69%)
TSLA   1,095.05 (+0.10%)
NVDA   278.42 (+0.55%)
BABA   111.58 (-4.29%)
NIO   21.15 (-4.60%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.74 (-2.76%)
MU   79.09 (-0.09%)
GE   92.97 (-1.70%)
T   23.83 (-1.28%)
F   17.12 (-0.87%)
DIS   138.70 (-1.60%)
AMC   23.81 (-7.28%)
PFE   52.27 (-0.32%)
PYPL   117.11 (-1.16%)
S&P 500   4,586.55 (-0.35%)
DOW   35,078.35 (-0.43%)
QQQ   366.03 (-0.29%)
AAPL   176.96 (-0.46%)
MSFT   312.14 (-0.55%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,303.04 (-0.69%)
TSLA   1,095.05 (+0.10%)
NVDA   278.42 (+0.55%)
BABA   111.58 (-4.29%)
NIO   21.15 (-4.60%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.74 (-2.76%)
MU   79.09 (-0.09%)
GE   92.97 (-1.70%)
T   23.83 (-1.28%)
F   17.12 (-0.87%)
DIS   138.70 (-1.60%)
AMC   23.81 (-7.28%)
PFE   52.27 (-0.32%)
PYPL   117.11 (-1.16%)
S&P 500   4,586.55 (-0.35%)
DOW   35,078.35 (-0.43%)
QQQ   366.03 (-0.29%)
AAPL   176.96 (-0.46%)
MSFT   312.14 (-0.55%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,303.04 (-0.69%)
TSLA   1,095.05 (+0.10%)
NVDA   278.42 (+0.55%)
BABA   111.58 (-4.29%)
NIO   21.15 (-4.60%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.74 (-2.76%)
MU   79.09 (-0.09%)
GE   92.97 (-1.70%)
T   23.83 (-1.28%)
F   17.12 (-0.87%)
DIS   138.70 (-1.60%)
AMC   23.81 (-7.28%)
PFE   52.27 (-0.32%)
PYPL   117.11 (-1.16%)
S&P 500   4,586.55 (-0.35%)
DOW   35,078.35 (-0.43%)
QQQ   366.03 (-0.29%)
AAPL   176.96 (-0.46%)
MSFT   312.14 (-0.55%)
FB   227.16 (-0.30%)
GOOGL   2,813.04 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,303.04 (-0.69%)
TSLA   1,095.05 (+0.10%)
NVDA   278.42 (+0.55%)
BABA   111.58 (-4.29%)
NIO   21.15 (-4.60%)
AMD   113.77 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.74 (-2.76%)
MU   79.09 (-0.09%)
GE   92.97 (-1.70%)
T   23.83 (-1.28%)
F   17.12 (-0.87%)
DIS   138.70 (-1.60%)
AMC   23.81 (-7.28%)
PFE   52.27 (-0.32%)
PYPL   117.11 (-1.16%)

Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | Zeke Miller And Josh Boak, Associated Press


President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, the White House said Thursday, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the U.S. and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said Biden is also calling on Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but aren’t producing. And he intends to invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage the mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to shift toward cleaner energy sources and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The actions demonstrate forcefully that oil remains a key vulnerability for the U.S. at home and abroad. Higher prices have hurt Biden’s approval domestically, while also adding billions of oil-export dollars to the Russian war chest as it wages war on Ukraine.

The release of reserves in the U.S. would create pressures that could reduce oil prices, though Biden has already twice ordered releases from the strategic reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets.

Part of Biden's concern is that high prices have not — so far — coaxed a meaningful jump in oil production. The planned release is a way to increase supplies as a bridge until oil companies ramp up their own production, with administration officials estimating that domestic production will grow by 1 million barrels daily this year and an additional 700,000 barrels daily in 2023.

The markets reacted quickly with crude oil prices dropping about 4% on Thursday morning to under $104 a barrel. Still, oil is up from roughly $60 a year ago, with supplies failing to keep up with demand as the world economy has begun to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. That inflationary problem was compounded by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which created new uncertainties about oil and natural gas supplies and led to retaliatory sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

Biden has been in talks with allies and partners to join in additional releases of oil, such that the world market will get more than the 180 million barrels total being pledged by the U.S.

Americans on average use about 21 million barrels of oil daily, with about 40% of that devoted to gasoline, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That total accounts for about a fifth of total global consumption of oil.

Domestic oil production is equal to more than half of U.S. usage, but high prices have not led companies to return to their pre-pandemic levels of output. The U.S. is producing on average 11.7 million barrels daily, down from 13 million barrels in early 2020.

Republican lawmakers have said the problem rests with the Biden administration being hostile to oil permits and the construction of new pipelines such as the Keystone XL. Democrats have countered that the country needs to move to renewable energy such as wind and solar that could reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and Putin's leverage.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mt., blasted Biden’s action to tap the reserve without first taking steps to increase American energy production, calling its “a Band-Aid on a bullet wound.″

Daines called Biden’s actions “desperate moves″ that avoid what he called the real solution: ”investing in American energy production,″ especially oil and gas.

“Biden needs to stop appeasing the woke green activists and get oil and gas leases going again,” Daines said.

The Biden administration has countered that increasing oil output is a gradual process and the release would provide time to ramp up production. It also wants to incentivize greater production by putting fees on unused leases on government lands, something that would require congressional approval.

Oil producers have been more focused on meeting the needs of investors than consumers, according to a survey released last week by the Dallas Federal Reserve. About 59% of the executives surveyed said investor pressure to preserve “capital discipline” amid high prices was the reason they weren’t pumping more, while fewer than 10% blamed government regulation.

The steady release from the reserves would be a meaningful sum and come near to closing the domestic production gap relative to February 2020, before the coronavirus caused a steep decline in oil output.

The Biden administration in November announced the release of 50 million barrels from the strategic reserve in coordination with other countries. And after the Russia-Ukraine war began, the U.S. and 30 other countries agreed to an additional release of 60 million barrels from reserves, with half of the total coming from the U.S.

According to the Department of Energy, which manages it, more than 568 million barrels of oil were held in the reserve as of March 25. After the release, the government would begin to replenish the reserve once prices have sufficiently fallen.

News of the administration’s planning was first reported by Bloomberg.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.