Biden to meet with experts on AI 'risks and opportunities'

S&P 500   4,124.51
DOW   33,601.15
QQQ   320.15
Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
Did You See These Trend Reversals? (Ad)pixel
AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.’
S&P 500   4,124.51
DOW   33,601.15
QQQ   320.15
Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
Did You See These Trend Reversals? (Ad)pixel
AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.’
S&P 500   4,124.51
DOW   33,601.15
QQQ   320.15
Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
Did You See These Trend Reversals? (Ad)pixel
AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.’
S&P 500   4,124.51
DOW   33,601.15
QQQ   320.15
Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
Did You See These Trend Reversals? (Ad)pixel
AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.’

Biden to meet with experts on AI 'risks and opportunities'

Tue., April 4, 2023 | The Associated Press

President Joe Biden points as he stands at the top of the steps of Air Force One before boarding at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Minneapolis, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “ risks and opportunities ” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.

The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards" and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.

Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, which helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns from the powerful technology.

The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

Should you invest $1,000 in onsemi right now?

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Recent Videos

Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: