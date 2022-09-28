Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices due to hurricane

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.92 (+1.98%)
AAPL   149.71 (-1.35%)
MSFT   240.95 (+1.92%)
META   141.55 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   100.00 (+2.56%)
AMZN   117.95 (+3.09%)
TSLA   288.68 (+2.03%)
NVDA   127.24 (+2.51%)
NIO   17.30 (+0.64%)
BABA   80.91 (+3.90%)
AMD   68.31 (+1.70%)
T   15.81 (+0.51%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.16 (+2.10%)
GE   64.48 (+0.02%)
DIS   99.37 (+3.67%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.10 (+6.24%)
PFE   44.40 (+0.70%)
NFLX   245.10 (+9.24%)
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.92 (+1.98%)
AAPL   149.71 (-1.35%)
MSFT   240.95 (+1.92%)
META   141.55 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   100.00 (+2.56%)
AMZN   117.95 (+3.09%)
TSLA   288.68 (+2.03%)
NVDA   127.24 (+2.51%)
NIO   17.30 (+0.64%)
BABA   80.91 (+3.90%)
AMD   68.31 (+1.70%)
T   15.81 (+0.51%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.16 (+2.10%)
GE   64.48 (+0.02%)
DIS   99.37 (+3.67%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.10 (+6.24%)
PFE   44.40 (+0.70%)
NFLX   245.10 (+9.24%)
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.92 (+1.98%)
AAPL   149.71 (-1.35%)
MSFT   240.95 (+1.92%)
META   141.55 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   100.00 (+2.56%)
AMZN   117.95 (+3.09%)
TSLA   288.68 (+2.03%)
NVDA   127.24 (+2.51%)
NIO   17.30 (+0.64%)
BABA   80.91 (+3.90%)
AMD   68.31 (+1.70%)
T   15.81 (+0.51%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.16 (+2.10%)
GE   64.48 (+0.02%)
DIS   99.37 (+3.67%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.10 (+6.24%)
PFE   44.40 (+0.70%)
NFLX   245.10 (+9.24%)
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.92 (+1.98%)
AAPL   149.71 (-1.35%)
MSFT   240.95 (+1.92%)
META   141.55 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   100.00 (+2.56%)
AMZN   117.95 (+3.09%)
TSLA   288.68 (+2.03%)
NVDA   127.24 (+2.51%)
NIO   17.30 (+0.64%)
BABA   80.91 (+3.90%)
AMD   68.31 (+1.70%)
T   15.81 (+0.51%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.16 (+2.10%)
GE   64.48 (+0.02%)
DIS   99.37 (+3.67%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.10 (+6.24%)
PFE   44.40 (+0.70%)
NFLX   245.10 (+9.24%)

Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices due to hurricane

Wed., September 28, 2022 | Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, at the Ronald Reagan Building, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast.

“Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America and just hours before the hurricane made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm.

Biden said that the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.”

“America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,” Biden added.

There are few signs that average gas prices have jumped significantly in Florida as the hurricane began to approach. AAA put the statewide average at just under $3.40 a gallon, six-tenths of a cent higher than a week ago.

A 99-day run of falling pump prices nationally ended recently, and the 14-week decline was the longest streak since 2015. The nationwide average price had risen past $5 a gallon — and $6 in California — in June as the economic recovery and an increase in travel boosted demand for gasoline and Russia’s war in Ukraine caused a spike in oil prices.

Gasoline prices mostly reflect trends in global oil prices, and crude — both the U.S. benchmark and the international Brent — has been slumping since mid-June on growing fears of a global recession that would reduce demand for energy.

Many energy analysts believe prices are more likely to rise than fall in the next few months. But changes in sentiment about the economy, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and even hurricane season — always a threat to disrupt refineries along the Gulf Coast — make predictions uncertain.

A spokeswoman for the American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry group, said the industry is focused on “delivering fuels where they are needed most while ensuring the safety of our workforce’’ during the hurricane.


“Gasoline prices are determined by market forces -– not individual companies -- and claims that the price at the pump is anything but a function of supply and demand are false,” spokeswoman Andrea Woods said.

The hurricane was lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Josh Boak and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.