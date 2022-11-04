S&P 500   3,719.89
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy? 
Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry

Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois

Fri., November 4, 2022 | Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally in Albuquerque, N.M., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing — and he’s taking a vulnerable Democratic congressman with him.

Biden will be joined by Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion legislative package, ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. The bill is one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements.

Levin, a two-term congressman representing a San Diego-area district that was once a GOP stronghold, is locked in a tight race with former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott. Biden headlined a rally Thursday night in Oceanside, California, for Levin.

Coronavirus pandemic-era supply disruptions and a dearth of domestic chip manufacturing hampered Viasat, which relies on such components for services it provides to industrial customers and the U.S. military. Biden intends to use the event to highlight how the CHIPS act will help companies like Viasat reduce their reliance on overseas chip manufacturers, according to the White House.

Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a political reception. Biden is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee, or super PAC, aligned with the GOP House leadership, this week announced a $1.8 million ad buy targeting Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who represents a district that Biden won by about 11 percentage points in 2020. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, is due to campaign with GOP challenger Keith Pekau in the district Friday.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

