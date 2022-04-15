S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Friday, April 15, 2022 | Will Weissert, Associated Press

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., on April 14, 2022. Biden plans to nominate Michael Barr  to be the Federal Reserve's vice chairman of supervision. The selection of Barr comes after Biden's first choice for the Fed post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her nomination a month ago (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That was a rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the average of around 14%.

The totals were similar to the Bidens' 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336 as he ran for president. They reported a federal income tax rate of 25.9% then.

The national median household income was $67,521 in 2020, according to U.S. Census data.

Both this year and last were steep drops from 2019 for the Bidens, when they earned nearly $1 million, primarily from book sales, speeches and their teaching positions at the University of Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia Community College.

Jill Biden still teaches in Virginia while serving as first lady.

The couple gave $17,394 to 10 different charities in 2021. The largest gift was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit that works to combat child abuse named for their son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

The Bidens also released their 2021 Delaware income tax return and reported paying $30,765 in state income tax there. The first lady released a Virginia return showing she paid $2,721 in Virginia state income tax.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%. Harris and Emhoff also paid $120,517 in California income tax and $2,044 in New York income tax.

The second gentleman, who teaches at Georgetown Law School, paid $54,441 in District of Columbia income tax, and the couple contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021.

It's the second straight year Biden has released his tax returns from the White House, reestablishing a tradition that presidents make their filings publicly available after former President Donald Trump failed to do so.


Biden campaigned on the transparency of his personal finances, releasing 22 years of tax filings ahead of the 2020 election. It was a direct challenge to Trump, who argued for years that an audit prevented him from releasing his taxes — though the IRS had mandated for four-plus decades that the tax returns of sitting presidents and vice presidents be audited.

The New York Times later obtained Trump's tax records and reported that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes during his first year in the White House. IRS figures indicate that the average tax filer paid roughly $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times what the former president paid.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.