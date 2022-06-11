×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too 
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board

Big Profits from Low Priced Stocks

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | Entrepreneur

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +59.43% average annual return. Get the rest below.

On Tuesday June 7th, I gave a live webinar sharing our potent new strategy that finds low priced stocks that are ready to become big winners. In fact, this exclusive Stocks Under $10 strategy is the most consistently profitable we have ever created.

How good is it you ask...

  • +59.43% average annual return since 1999.
  • +13.26% in 2022 during massive correction
  • 14 straight years has beaten the S&P 500
  • 4 times has produced annual gains over 100%
    • +122.42% in 2009
    • +157.16% in 2003
    • +163.84% in 2013
    • +178.98% in 2001

Click Here to Watch Webinar Now >>

Let me dig in a bit more with the contents of the webinar so you appreciate why this is a must see event.

First we talk about why investors love stocks under $10. And yes, a lot of it is about the “lottery ticket” potential of that stock soaring in price.

Unfortunately on the flip side we need to be honest with ourselves about the tremendous downsides of these stocks. That most are poorly run companies only going from bad to worse. So those lottery ticket gains are often not realized. More likely these investors endure tremendous losses on these investments.

The better we understand the downsides of buying these low priced stocks...the better we can create a solution to avoid those weak companies. That is where our exclusive stock ratings system comes into play: POWR Ratings.


This system analyzes each stock by 118 different factors. Everything from growth to value to momentum to stability to sentiment to fundamental quality. The more boxes they check...the more likely the shares are to outperform the market.

And the less boxes they check...the more we need to avoid those shares like the plague!

The journey continues with how we started with the POWR Ratings to narrow down to the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 strategy that sports the tremendous performance metrics I shared with you at the top of the article.

Like +59.43% average annual return plus being in positive territory this year while most investors are mired in serious losses.

Lastly, we talk about the next 2 stocks to come from this strategy this coming Monday.

If you like the idea of buying more low priced stocks with BIG upside potential, then you owe it to yourself to watch this new presentation. It will be time well spent!

Click Here to Watch Webinar Now >>

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return 

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has declined -17.67%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post Big Profits from Low Priced Stocks appeared first on StockNews.com


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.