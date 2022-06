Big Profits from Low Priced Stocks

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +59.43% average annual return. Get the rest below.



On Tuesday June 7th, I gave a live webinar sharing our potent new strategy that finds low priced stocks that are ready to become big winners. In fact, this exclusive Stocks Under $10 strategy is the most consistently profitable we have ever created.

How good is it you ask...

+59.43% average annual return since 1999.

+13.26% in 2022 during massive correction

14 straight years has beaten the S&P 500

4 times has produced annual gains over 100% +122.42% in 2009 +157.16% in 2003 +163.84% in 2013 +178.98% in 2001



Click Here to Watch Webinar Now >>

Let me dig in a bit more with the contents of the webinar so you appreciate why this is a must see event.

First we talk about why investors love stocks under $10. And yes, a lot of it is about the “lottery ticket” potential of that stock soaring in price.

Unfortunately on the flip side we need to be honest with ourselves about the tremendous downsides of these stocks. That most are poorly run companies only going from bad to worse. So those lottery ticket gains are often not realized. More likely these investors endure tremendous losses on these investments.

The better we understand the downsides of buying these low priced stocks...the better we can create a solution to avoid those weak companies. That is where our exclusive stock ratings system comes into play: POWR Ratings.

This system analyzes each stock by 118 different factors. Everything from growth to value to momentum to stability to sentiment to fundamental quality. The more boxes they check...the more likely the shares are to outperform the market.

And the less boxes they check...the more we need to avoid those shares like the plague!

The journey continues with how we started with the POWR Ratings to narrow down to the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 strategy that sports the tremendous performance metrics I shared with you at the top of the article.

Like +59.43% average annual return plus being in positive territory this year while most investors are mired in serious losses.

Lastly, we talk about the next 2 stocks to come from this strategy this coming Monday.

If you like the idea of buying more low priced stocks with BIG upside potential, then you owe it to yourself to watch this new presentation. It will be time well spent!

Click Here to Watch Webinar Now >>

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has declined -17.67%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post Big Profits from Low Priced Stocks appeared first on StockNews.com

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.