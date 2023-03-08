Bill Gates Can Now Add 'Grandpa' to His Resume





Bill Gates can now include 'grandpa' in his LinkedIn profile after the billionaire became a grandfather for the first time.

The Microsoft co-founder's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Nayel Nassar, in a touching Instagram post on March 4.

This marks the first grandchild to be born into the Gates family. The entrepreneur is also father to son Rory, 23, and daughter Pheobe, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

The new parents announced they were having a baby girl back in December at the soon-to-be mom's baby shower hosted by French Gates. However, the pair have yet to reveal their daughter's name.

Jennifer, who's currently an MD candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and Nassar, who is an Olympic equestrian, wed in October 2021 and revealed they were expecting in November 2022.

Shortly after Jennifer announced her birth, French Gates was quick to express her excitement as a new grandmother, commenting, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows," on her daughter's post.

While Jennifer's father has yet to react to her daughter's birth announcement, he previously gushed about the "incredible" baby news in a year-end reflection essay titled, "The future our grandchildren deserve."

"Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional," he wrote on his Gates Notes website.

"And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive," he added. "I hope I can be as good with my grandchildren as my dad was with his."

Gates is currently the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $115 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

