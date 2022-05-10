S&P 500   4,001.05 (+0.25%)
DOW   32,160.74 (-0.26%)
QQQ   300.76 (+1.21%)
AAPL   154.51 (+1.61%)
MSFT   269.50 (+1.86%)
FB   197.65 (+0.73%)
GOOGL   2,287.90 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,177.18 (+0.06%)
TSLA   800.04 (+1.64%)
NVDA   175.95 (+3.81%)
BABA   84.57 (-0.32%)
NIO   13.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   88.73 (+2.74%)
CGC   5.44 (-1.98%)
MU   68.91 (+1.44%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   73.31 (+0.47%)
F   13.35 (-0.15%)
DIS   107.68 (+0.65%)
AMC   11.84 (-5.43%)
PFE   49.49 (+1.75%)
PYPL   78.75 (-0.98%)
NFLX   177.66 (+2.63%)
Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

Bill Gates
Bill Gates discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" at the 92nd Street Y on May 3, 2022, in New York. Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates posted on Twitter on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was experiencing mild symptoms and was following the experts' advice by isolating until he is healthy again. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.


