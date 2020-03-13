S&P 500   2,711.02 (+9.29%)
DOW   23,185.62 (+9.36%)
QQQ   192.34 (+8.47%)
AAPL   277.97 (+11.98%)
FB   170.28 (+10.23%)
MSFT   158.84 (+14.22%)
GOOGL   1,214.27 (+9.24%)
AMZN   1,785.00 (+6.46%)
CGC   10.94 (+0.18%)
NVDA   240.93 (+11.38%)
BABA   194.00 (+4.81%)
MU   42.99 (+10.77%)
GE   7.85 (+8.58%)
TSLA   546.62 (-2.49%)
AMD   43.89 (+12.51%)
T   34.47 (+10.02%)
ACB   0.77 (+10.00%)
F   5.63 (+5.23%)
NFLX   336.30 (+6.68%)
PRI   98.72 (+10.50%)
BAC   24.16 (+17.80%)
GILD   70.75 (+3.16%)
DIS   102.52 (+11.67%)
Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

Posted on Friday, March 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company's board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft's CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The billionaire announced Friday that he's leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)$158.84+14.2%1.28%27.67Buy$187.00

