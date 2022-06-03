Bill to limit cryptomining passes New York Legislature

×
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)

Bill to limit cryptomining passes New York Legislature

Friday, June 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A milestone measure that would tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature.

The bill approved early Friday by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptomining. Proof-of-work is the blockchain-based algorithm used by bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies.

The bill, touted by supporters as the first of its kind, now goes to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration.

Supporters of the cryptocurrency industry said the measure targeting fossil-fuel burning power plants would crimp economic development in New York.

Environmentalists who lobbied for the bill said natural gas-burning power plants being used for cryptomining operations threaten the state’s ability to meet is long-term climate goals.

“With this bill’s passage, the legislature has rightly said fossil fuel power plants can’t get a second life in New York just for private industry gain, which would fly on the face of the state’s climate mandates,” said Liz Moran of Earthjustice in a prepared statement.

Environmentalists estimate that there are 30 plants in New York that could be converted into mining operations.

A coalition of groups has separately been urging the Hochul administration to deny the air permit renewal for Greenidge Generation in the Finger Lakes, which also produces power for the state's electricity grid. A decision could come at the end of the month.

The measure also would require the state Department of Environmental Conservation to perform an environmental impact assessment on how cryptomining affect the state’s ability to meet its climate goals.

The bill passed the Assembly, the Legislature's lower chamber, in April.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.