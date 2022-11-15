Biogen Stock Surges on Competitor's Downbeat Drug Data

While several sectors are taking a breather this morning, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is climbing after major competitor Roche (ROG) said that its Alzheimer's drug candidate, gantenerumab, failed to meet its main goal. Back in September, Biogen shared upbeat data for its own Alzheimer's treatment, which caused the shares to surge, landing a series of highs in the subsequent months. Today, BIIB notched a one-year high of $304.56, and was last seen up 4.9% at $303.54.

This surge puts BIIB above a recent ceiling at the $293 level, which pressured shares lower in October 2021 as well. The equity now boasts a 27.2% year-to-date lead, and has added 12.9% in the last 12 months.

Options traders are taking note of the positive price action. So far, 4,640 calls have exchanged hands, which is triple what's typically seen at this point, compared to 1,933 puts. The most popular is the November 300 call, followed closely by the December 300 call.

Despite its recent positive price action, short-term options players have been incredibly put-biased. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.99, which sits higher than 77% of readings from the past year.

There are still some holdouts among the brokerage bunch, too. Of the 27 analysts in coverage, nine still sport a "hold" rating, while the 12-month consensus price target of $305.78 is in line with current levels.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

View the Stocks Here .