BioNTech Announces Plans for Taiwan Clinical Trial Hub

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced plans today for a clinical trial hub in Taiwan for its MRNA-based cancer immunotherapies. The move comes as part of the company's Asia-Pacific expansion, with the first clinical trial site to be activated to evaluate its candidate treatment against head and neck cancer. At last check, BNTX is off 0.8% at $180.54.

The security has added 42.3% in the last six months, but year-over-year it maintains a hefty 36.1% deficit. Prior to today's pullback, shares had been rallying from a dip to the $118 level, but a new ceiling currently appears to be forming around the $190 region.

Calls are all the rage in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 4.66 ranks higher than 99% of readings from the last 12 months, meaning long calls have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

BioNTech stock sports affordable options at the moment, too. This is per its Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) of 55%, which ranks in the relatively low 12th percentile of readings from the past 12 months.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

View the Stocks Here .