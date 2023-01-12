QQQ   274.70 (-1.03%)
AAPL   132.24 (-0.94%)
MSFT   234.51 (-0.53%)
META   132.22 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   90.11 (-1.54%)
AMZN   94.36 (-0.77%)
TSLA   117.93 (-4.29%)
NVDA   156.38 (-2.27%)
NIO   11.21 (-2.61%)
BABA   112.53 (-2.16%)
AMD   67.69 (-1.98%)
T   19.44 (+0.15%)
MU   56.54 (-2.62%)
F   13.18 (-0.30%)
CGC   2.43 (-2.02%)
GE   77.49 (-0.26%)
DIS   97.83 (+1.56%)
AMC   4.88 (-0.81%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.50%)
PYPL   77.66 (-1.12%)
NFLX   323.76 (-1.07%)
Biora Therapeutics Stock Extend Surge on FDA Feedback

Wed., January 11, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) is looking to extend yesterday's pop, last seen up 8.5% at $5.86. This bull gap comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided feedback for its program targeting ulcerative colitis, with the company saying that it is on track to file plans to initiate clinical trials in the second quarter. Plus, Wainwright raised its price target to $65 from $6.

The security is fresh off a Jan. 6, record low of $1.95, but yesterday closed above the 40-day moving average for the first time since August. The shares are today trading at their  highest level in more than one month. Year-over-year, though, BIOR Is down 86.8%.

Short sellers are already starting to hit the exits, with short interest down 9.4% in the last two reporting periods. Still the 11.73 million shares sold short account for 5.6% of BIOR's available float.

