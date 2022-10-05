Biotech Stock Soars on Potential FDA Fast-Track

The shares of Inhibrix Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) are soaring today, up 41.1% at $28.48 at last glance, after the company alluded to potentially accelerated U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its treatment for rare lung disease. Jefferies noted that this is the best-case scenario for the treatment, called INBRX-101, which is being developed to treat patients with emphysema due to alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Wall Street has been pessimistic towards the equity prior to today, and it appears that sentiment carried over into the options pits as well. Puts have greatly outweighed calls, as the latter has been virtually nonexistent. Today, however, 1,576 calls have crossed the tape, which is 175 times the intraday average, alongside 1,466 puts -- six times what's typically seen at this point. The October 30 call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there.

On the charts, today's pop has INBX trading at its highest level since January, though the stock is still down 36.3% since the start of the year. The equity is also breaking above pressure at the 200-day moving average, which kept a lid on the shares' August rally.

chart

It's also worth noting that short interest makes up 13.3% of the stock's available float. It would take roughly seven days to buy back these bearish bets, at Inhibrix stock's average daily pace of trading.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the Stocks Here .