S&P 500   3,725.49 (-1.73%)
DOW   29,915.11 (-1.32%)
QQQ   276.36 (-2.05%)
AAPL   143.77 (-1.59%)
MSFT   244.45 (-1.78%)
META   135.92 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   98.94 (-2.66%)
AMZN   118.45 (-2.18%)
TSLA   237.75 (-4.69%)
NVDA   126.98 (-3.56%)
NIO   15.97 (-4.54%)
BABA   84.31 (+0.24%)
AMD   64.95 (-4.34%)
T   15.88 (-1.31%)
MU   52.35 (-2.98%)
CGC   3.02 (-3.82%)
F   12.18 (-1.46%)
GE   66.35 (-1.76%)
DIS   99.11 (-2.30%)
AMC   7.18 (-8.30%)
PYPL   91.79 (-1.08%)
PFE   43.93 (-1.19%)
NFLX   233.35 (-3.07%)
Biotech Stock Soars on Potential FDA Fast-Track

Tue., October 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Inhibrix Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) are soaring today, up 41.1% at $28.48 at last glance, after the company alluded to potentially accelerated U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its treatment for rare lung disease. Jefferies noted that this is the best-case scenario for the treatment, called INBRX-101, which is being developed to treat patients with emphysema due to alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Wall Street has been pessimistic towards the equity prior to today, and it appears that sentiment carried over into the options pits as well. Puts have greatly outweighed calls, as the latter has been virtually nonexistent. Today, however, 1,576 calls have crossed the tape, which is 175 times the intraday average, alongside 1,466 puts -- six times what's typically seen at this point. The October 30 call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there. 

On the charts, today's pop has INBX trading at its highest level since January, though the stock is still down 36.3% since the start of the year. The equity is also breaking above pressure at the 200-day moving average, which kept a lid on the shares' August rally. 

chartINBX Oct4

It's also worth noting that short interest makes up 13.3% of the stock's available float. It would take roughly seven days to buy back these bearish bets, at Inhibrix stock's average daily pace of trading. 

