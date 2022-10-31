Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens

S&P 500   3,871.98 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,732.95 (-0.39%)
QQQ   277.95 (-1.16%)
AAPL   153.34 (-1.54%)
MSFT   232.13 (-1.59%)
META   93.16 (-6.09%)
GOOGL   94.51 (-1.85%)
AMZN   102.44 (-0.94%)
TSLA   227.54 (-0.43%)
NVDA   134.97 (-2.44%)
NIO   9.67 (-0.21%)
BABA   63.58 (-0.25%)
AMD   60.06 (-3.14%)
T   18.23 (-1.35%)
MU   54.10 (+0.11%)
CGC   3.73 (+18.41%)
F   13.37 (+0.83%)
GE   77.81 (-0.66%)
DIS   106.54 (+0.56%)
AMC   6.66 (+2.30%)
PYPL   83.58 (-3.10%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.86%)
NFLX   291.88 (-1.30%)
S&P 500   3,871.98 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,732.95 (-0.39%)
QQQ   277.95 (-1.16%)
AAPL   153.34 (-1.54%)
MSFT   232.13 (-1.59%)
META   93.16 (-6.09%)
GOOGL   94.51 (-1.85%)
AMZN   102.44 (-0.94%)
TSLA   227.54 (-0.43%)
NVDA   134.97 (-2.44%)
NIO   9.67 (-0.21%)
BABA   63.58 (-0.25%)
AMD   60.06 (-3.14%)
T   18.23 (-1.35%)
MU   54.10 (+0.11%)
CGC   3.73 (+18.41%)
F   13.37 (+0.83%)
GE   77.81 (-0.66%)
DIS   106.54 (+0.56%)
AMC   6.66 (+2.30%)
PYPL   83.58 (-3.10%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.86%)
NFLX   291.88 (-1.30%)
S&P 500   3,871.98 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,732.95 (-0.39%)
QQQ   277.95 (-1.16%)
AAPL   153.34 (-1.54%)
MSFT   232.13 (-1.59%)
META   93.16 (-6.09%)
GOOGL   94.51 (-1.85%)
AMZN   102.44 (-0.94%)
TSLA   227.54 (-0.43%)
NVDA   134.97 (-2.44%)
NIO   9.67 (-0.21%)
BABA   63.58 (-0.25%)
AMD   60.06 (-3.14%)
T   18.23 (-1.35%)
MU   54.10 (+0.11%)
CGC   3.73 (+18.41%)
F   13.37 (+0.83%)
GE   77.81 (-0.66%)
DIS   106.54 (+0.56%)
AMC   6.66 (+2.30%)
PYPL   83.58 (-3.10%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.86%)
NFLX   291.88 (-1.30%)
S&P 500   3,871.98 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,732.95 (-0.39%)
QQQ   277.95 (-1.16%)
AAPL   153.34 (-1.54%)
MSFT   232.13 (-1.59%)
META   93.16 (-6.09%)
GOOGL   94.51 (-1.85%)
AMZN   102.44 (-0.94%)
TSLA   227.54 (-0.43%)
NVDA   134.97 (-2.44%)
NIO   9.67 (-0.21%)
BABA   63.58 (-0.25%)
AMD   60.06 (-3.14%)
T   18.23 (-1.35%)
MU   54.10 (+0.11%)
CGC   3.73 (+18.41%)
F   13.37 (+0.83%)
GE   77.81 (-0.66%)
DIS   106.54 (+0.56%)
AMC   6.66 (+2.30%)
PYPL   83.58 (-3.10%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.86%)
NFLX   291.88 (-1.30%)

Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens

Mon., October 31, 2022 | David Pitt, Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April when a turkey farm was infected.

The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens.

Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year, including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious, all birds on an infected farm are killed and disposed of to avoid the spread of the disease.

Iowa has been hardest hit with bird losses at more than 13.3 million this year before the latest farm was found infected.

Nationally more than 47.7 million birds have been affected in 43 states that includes 251 commercial flocks and 328 backyard flocks, U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show.

Most of the Iowa cases were during the spring migration of wild birds in March and April with one reported in early May. The virus hadn’t been detected again until a backyard flock was infected on Oct. 20 and then the latest infection was confirmed on Monday.

Federal and state agriculture officials had been concerned that it could return with the fall migration of wild birds, which often carry the virus but aren’t sickened by it. The virus can spread through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

“We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks and are working closely with USDA and producers to eradicate this disease from our state," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. "With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus.”

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.