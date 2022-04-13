S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 For The First Time In A Month

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | ValueWalk

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged by 7% Monday amid fears of interest rate hikes due to the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policies. The digital asset trespassed the $40,000 support level and hit $39,785.68 according to data by Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin's Plunge

As reported by CNBC, this is the first time BTC drops to such levels since March 16, with the decline caused this time by the 10-year Treasury yield reaching a three-year high of 2.78% on Monday —the NASDAQ composite dropped 1% the same day.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

BTC trading has no correlation with the stock market, but the tendency has reverted in recent months, experts assert.

Riyad Carey, a research analyst at Kaiko, explained: “Bitcoin and traditional markets have continued to respond negatively to expectations that the U.S. Fed will tighten its monetary policy to fight inflation, and Tuesday’s CPI release seems to be weighing heavily.”

“Globally, the continuing war in Ukraine and increasing shutdowns in China are dragging on markets,” he added.

Other Ingredients

Carey says Terraform Labs’ bitcoin purchase in troves for its stablecoin reserves has triggered a market reaction that is playing a major role. The firm has roughly 40,000 bitcoin after buying $175 million worth over the weekend, CNBC reports.

“Two weeks ago bitcoin climbed over the $48,000 level, turning positive for the year, as the group behind the Terra stablecoin stepped up its bitcoin buying.”

Other cryptocurrencies felt the brunt as Ethereum (ETH) dropped by 9%, Algorand (ALGO) plunged by 9%, while Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) both dived by 11%. According to CoinDesk —citing data by Coinglass— BTC’s drop means that traders saw over $430 million in losses to liquidations.

“Longs, or positions of traders betting on upward prices, took the biggest hit and accounted for nearly 90%, or $386 million, of all losses in the past 24 hours. Shorts saw a relatively lower $44 million in losses.”


