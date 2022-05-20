Bitcoin Prices To Drop To $3,000 Before Hitting Half A Million, Harry Dent Says

S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)

Bitcoin Prices To Drop To $3,000 Before Hitting Half A Million, Harry Dent Says

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | ValueWalk

Bitcoin prices have slipped over the last few days and the biggest question in the market is what will happen to the cryptocurrency: Will a significant recovery come or will BTC continue to drop? Economist Harry Dent’s bearish stance in the short term might point to an attractive future.

Bitcoin Prices’ Dynamic

Harry Dent foresaw a great fall in the markets —including that of cryptocurrencies— during 2022. In an interview with Kitco, Dent fixed his stance regarding the immediate future of the markets saying the recent margin of recovery will not be sustained over time.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Dent said: “This is not a correction. This is the beginning of a prolonged bear market.”

Among his predictions, the founder of HS Dent Publishing anticipated that July might be the turning point. By then, he expects bitcoin prices to trade at lower points than those seen so far.

That protracted bear market affecting stocks, gold, and cryptocurrencies would end around 2024, according to his predictions. Dent considers that economies are weak and there is an “everything bubble” from which bitcoin cannot escape.

In the short term, he sees bitcoin falling to between $3,000 and $7,000 in the next two years. These levels, it should be noted, would represent a negative milestone in the history of cryptocurrencies.


A Comeback

Bitcoin prices hitting such lows would mean the cryptocurrency can fall back to levels from the previous market cycle —something that has not happened until now. Dent also said he would not buy bitcoin despite being touted as the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

After 2024, according to Dent's analysis, the new global financial push would begin, in which bitcoin and assets such as gold would come out winners.

For him, Bitcoin could become the financial standard, instead of gold; basically, because “we are now in a digital economy” in which bitcoin represents “the digitization of all financial assets.”

In the future, with bitcoin becoming “the standard replacing gold in that role,” Dent believes the cryptocurrency could be worth between half a million and a million dollars as soon as 2037 when he envisions that the great global run will reach its peak.

"That would be the investment of a life, but I wouldn't touch it." The investor assured that he "would not touch it" even if it fell to 50% or 60% of current levels, without giving further explanations.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.