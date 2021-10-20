S&P 500   4,534.78 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,606.43 (+0.42%)
QQQ   376.05 (+0.15%)
AAPL   149.16 (+0.27%)
MSFT   308.18 (-0.02%)
FB   341.79 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   2,850.98 (-0.48%)
TSLA   867.25 (+0.34%)
AMZN   3,436.12 (-0.23%)
NVDA   222.56 (-0.15%)
BABA   179.31 (+1.31%)
NIO   39.86 (-0.42%)
CGC   14.00 (-2.37%)
GE   104.98 (+0.24%)
AMD   116.80 (+0.40%)
MU   69.08 (+2.23%)
T   25.97 (+1.48%)
F   16.06 (+4.15%)
ACB   7.55 (+1.34%)
DIS   170.91 (-0.16%)
PFE   42.67 (+1.38%)
BA   218.25 (+1.06%)
AMC   41.33 (+1.30%)
Bitcoin sets high, tops $66,000 on mainstreaming excitement

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | The Associated Press


This May 12, 2021, file photo shows an advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. Cryptocurrencies have surged to nearly $2.5 trillion in total value, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too large for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world’s wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. And in the latest milestone for the industry, an easy-to-trade fund tied to Bitcoin began trading on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as it rides a wave of excitement about getting further mainstreamed by the financial establishment.

Bitcoin was trading at $66,109 as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern time. It’s rallied back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That prior all-time high was nearly $64,889, according to Coindesk.

A day earlier, the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies. Shares of the ProShares BitCoin Strategy ETF changed hands 24.1 million in a resounding debut.

The ETF doesn’t invest directly in Bitcoin. It instead invests in the futures market tied to Bitcoin, but the industry sees the ETF as offering a way for a new class of investors to get involved in Bitcoin.

