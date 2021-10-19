S&P 500   4,486.46
3 Transportation Stocks That Should Keep Rolling in the Fourth Quarter
Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750
The Top 3 Stocks Under $100 to Buy Now
Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time
Is it Time to Get into Merck Shares?
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'
Stocks wobble as Wall Street's momentum slows down
BlackRock backs new hub for company climate data

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Wall Street giant BlackRock announced Tuesday that it is backing a new London-based research hub which will provide asset managers with information on how the companies they invest in are addressing risks from climate change.

BlackRock said it is joining the Transition Pathway Initiative, or TPI, a London-based group that is already supported by dozens of major institutional investors, from banks to public retirement funds.

“It is BlackRock’s investment conviction that climate risk is investment risk," the company's global head of investment stewartship, Sandy Boss, said in a statement.

BlackRock's chief executive announced a shift toward more sustainable investments almost two years ago.

The TPI, which says it now has the backing of investors with a combined $40 trillion of assets under management or advisement, said it will significantly expand from 400 the number of companies it reports on.

Its new Global Climate Transition Centre, based at the London School of Economics, “will provide free and publicly available in-depth data on how 10,000 companies are aligning with a net zero pathway" and also assess government bonds and corporate debt issuers, the TPI said.

The announcement comes days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow at which government, business and civic leaders will discuss how to tackle global warming.

Scientists say this requires drastically reducing emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released from burning fossil fuels.

This means investments in the manufacture of fossil fuels and related products could soon become worthless, while companies with large carbon footprints will increasingly have to pay for those emissions, reducing their bottom line.


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


