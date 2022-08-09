Blink Charging Stock Boosted Before Earnings

Blink Charging Co (NYSE:BLNK) is on the rise ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, due out after the close today. The stock is up 3.3% to trade at $23.79 at last check, as electric-vehicle charging stocks get a boost from the $430 billion climate change bill that was passed by the Senate this weekend.

Today's pop has BLNK on track for its sixth-straight day of gains, now trading at its highest levels since April. The stock is also contending with its 200-day moving average, which kept a cap on its early April gains. Year-to-date, the equity is down 10.6%.

Blink Charging stock is seeing a burst of bullish options activity ahead of the event. So far, 9,192 calls have crossed the tape -- three times the average intraday amount. The weekly 8/12 26-strike call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there.

A look at BLNK's post-earnings history shows the stock finishing five of its last eight next-day sessions higher, including a 4.8% pop this past May. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a post-earnings swing of 13.5%, which is much higher than the 6.7% move the security has averaged over the last two years.

It's also worth noting that the equity has plenty of short-covering potential. The 11.06 million shares sold short account for a large 26.7% of the stock's available float.

