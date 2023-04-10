Blinken determines WSJ reporter arrested in Russia on spying claims is 'wrongfully detained,' elevating case

S&P 500   4,109.11 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,586.52 (+0.30%)
QQQ   317.87 (-0.06%)
AAPL   162.03 (-1.60%)
MSFT   289.39 (-0.76%)
META   214.75 (-0.62%)
GOOGL   106.44 (-1.83%)
AMZN   102.17 (+0.11%)
TSLA   184.51 (-0.30%)
NVDA   275.79 (+2.00%)
NIO   9.05 (+0.44%)
BABA   101.54 (-1.17%)
AMD   95.48 (+3.26%)
T   19.57 (-0.41%)
F   12.72 (+3.16%)
MU   63.27 (+8.04%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.27%)
GE   94.36 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.81 (+0.84%)
AMC   5.24 (+6.94%)
PFE   41.73 (+0.55%)
PYPL   74.52 (-0.59%)
NFLX   338.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,109.11 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,586.52 (+0.30%)
QQQ   317.87 (-0.06%)
AAPL   162.03 (-1.60%)
MSFT   289.39 (-0.76%)
META   214.75 (-0.62%)
GOOGL   106.44 (-1.83%)
AMZN   102.17 (+0.11%)
TSLA   184.51 (-0.30%)
NVDA   275.79 (+2.00%)
NIO   9.05 (+0.44%)
BABA   101.54 (-1.17%)
AMD   95.48 (+3.26%)
T   19.57 (-0.41%)
F   12.72 (+3.16%)
MU   63.27 (+8.04%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.27%)
GE   94.36 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.81 (+0.84%)
AMC   5.24 (+6.94%)
PFE   41.73 (+0.55%)
PYPL   74.52 (-0.59%)
NFLX   338.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,109.11 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,586.52 (+0.30%)
QQQ   317.87 (-0.06%)
AAPL   162.03 (-1.60%)
MSFT   289.39 (-0.76%)
META   214.75 (-0.62%)
GOOGL   106.44 (-1.83%)
AMZN   102.17 (+0.11%)
TSLA   184.51 (-0.30%)
NVDA   275.79 (+2.00%)
NIO   9.05 (+0.44%)
BABA   101.54 (-1.17%)
AMD   95.48 (+3.26%)
T   19.57 (-0.41%)
F   12.72 (+3.16%)
MU   63.27 (+8.04%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.27%)
GE   94.36 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.81 (+0.84%)
AMC   5.24 (+6.94%)
PFE   41.73 (+0.55%)
PYPL   74.52 (-0.59%)
NFLX   338.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,109.11 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,586.52 (+0.30%)
QQQ   317.87 (-0.06%)
AAPL   162.03 (-1.60%)
MSFT   289.39 (-0.76%)
META   214.75 (-0.62%)
GOOGL   106.44 (-1.83%)
AMZN   102.17 (+0.11%)
TSLA   184.51 (-0.30%)
NVDA   275.79 (+2.00%)
NIO   9.05 (+0.44%)
BABA   101.54 (-1.17%)
AMD   95.48 (+3.26%)
T   19.57 (-0.41%)
F   12.72 (+3.16%)
MU   63.27 (+8.04%)
CGC   1.60 (+1.27%)
GE   94.36 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.81 (+0.84%)
AMC   5.24 (+6.94%)
PFE   41.73 (+0.55%)
PYPL   74.52 (-0.59%)
NFLX   338.99 (-0.10%)

Blinken determines WSJ reporter arrested in Russia on spying claims is 'wrongfully detained,' elevating case

Mon., April 10, 2023 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blinken determines WSJ reporter arrested in Russia on spying claims is 'wrongfully detained,' elevating case.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Recent Videos

Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -