S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
S&P 500 Nears Trendline With Historic Buying Opportunity
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
S&P 500 Nears Trendline With Historic Buying Opportunity
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
S&P 500 Nears Trendline With Historic Buying Opportunity
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
S&P 500 Nears Trendline With Historic Buying Opportunity
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

Blow for Scholz as conservatives win key German state vote

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


People throw their ballot paper into a ballot box at a polling station in Essen, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Fabian Strauch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Voters backed the incumbent conservative governor and dealt a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats on Sunday in Germany’s most populous state, projections based on partial counts showed.

Figures published by public broadcaster WDR forecast the Christian Democrats making small gains in the North Rhine-Westphalia state election to take 35.7% of the vote.

The Social Democrats slumped to 26.7%, while the environmentalist Greens more than doubled their share with 18.2% — a record for the party in the state.

The pro-business Free Democrats saw a big drop in support and were on course to get 5.6% of the vote. Its national leader, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, called it a “disastrous defeat” for his party.

The far-right Alternative for Germany were also projected to take 5.6%.

The election in North Rhine-Westphalia was seen as an important test for Scholz. His government at the national level has faced a challenging start tackling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Christian Democrats have been governing together with the Free Democrats since 2017 in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is home to almost 18 million people and includes major cities such as Cologne and Duesseldorf.

Incumbent governor Hendrik Wuest could need to enter into a pact with the Social Democrats or the Greens. An alliance between the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats — mirroring the one governing at the national level — was also feasible.

But Wuest insisted that, as the party with the biggest number of votes, the Christian Democrats were first in line to form a new state government.

Alongside the rising cost of living, the war in Ukraine and education, the issue of tackling the causes and effects of climate change in the state — with its long history of heavy industry — was considered an important election issue.


North Rhine-Westphalia was among the regions hit by a devastating flash flood last year that fueled calls to end coal mining in the state. Experts say continued burning of fossil fuels increases the likelihood of such disasters in the future.

The Christian Democrats last week won a state vote in Schleswig-Holstein, but lost power to the Social Democrats in tiny Saarland in March.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.