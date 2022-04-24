S&P 500   4,271.78
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
Germany: Left party to hold leadership vote amid turmoil
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east
Blue-Chip Chemical Stock Eyes 10th Straight After Bull Notes

Last updated on Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) received a flurry of bull notes today, following yesterday's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Citigroup upgraded the chemical name to "buy" from "neutral," with a price-target hike to $82 from $70, noting the stock tends to outperform the broader market during times of high inflation. Five other analysts lifted their price objectives as well, though they noted supply chain issues. 

DOW is up 1.2% to trade at $70.34, and on track for its 10th consecutive daily win. The stock yesterday flew to a record high of $71.86, before pulling back to close at $69.51. Year-to-date, DOW is up 25%.

There's still plenty of room for additional upgrades and/or price-target hikes going forward. Of the 24 analysts in coverage, 15 still call DOW a tepid "hold" or worse. What's more, the 12-month consensus price target of $70.63 is in line with current levels. 

Looking at today's options activity, the May 73 call is the most popular by far, and also happens to be the top open interest position. Calls have been winning out in the options pits lately, with 2.61 calls bought for every put over the last 10 weeks at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This ratio stands higher than 81% of readings from the past year, indicating long calls have been getting picked up at a faster-than-usual rate. 


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



