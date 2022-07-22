50% OFF
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.47 (+0.08%)
MSFT   263.62 (-0.46%)
META   173.06 (-5.52%)
GOOGL   111.55 (-2.44%)
AMZN   124.28 (-0.28%)
TSLA   834.63 (+2.39%)
NVDA   175.89 (-2.55%)
NIO   19.89 (-3.82%)
BABA   102.61 (-2.40%)
AMD   89.17 (-2.11%)
MU   61.54 (-3.30%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
T   18.54 (-2.01%)
GE   68.11 (-0.03%)
F   12.87 (-1.00%)
DIS   103.67 (-0.49%)
AMC   16.44 (-3.29%)
PFE   51.29 (+0.33%)
PYPL   82.58 (-0.21%)
NFLX   225.29 (+0.63%)
Blue-Chip Drug Stock Could Keep Lapping Broader Market

Friday, July 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Schaeffer's Investment Research was built from scratch on Bernie Schaeffer’s vision of providing accessible professional-grade trading information to retail traders. This remains our mission today, 41 years later. To access the entirety of the Schaeffer's 41st Anniversary Stock Picks report, click here.

Blue-chip pharma stock Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has strongly outperformed the broader market, to the tune of a nearly 22% year-to-date gain. The shares broke out in 2022 from a three-year major consolidation area, which was capped by the round-number $200 billion market cap level. With this level now cleared, there’s enough pessimism around Merck stock that could unwind and fuel a sustained push higher.

MRK stock, Merck stock, stock picks

 

For starters, half of the 16 covering analysts sport tepid “hold” ratings, indicating a round of overdue upgrades could boost MRK.

Plus, the Merck stock options pits are swarming with put traders. At the ISE/CBOE/PHLX, MRK sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.06 that stands in the 97th annual percentile. Echoing this, MRK's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.95 also ranks in the highest percentile of the past 12 months. In other words, short-term options traders are much more put-biased toward Merck stock than usual at the moment. 

Tony Venosa, CMT, is a Senior Options Strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. He's has over 20 years of trading experience under his belt -- including a stint in the mid-'90s clerking in the S&P 500 trading pits in Chicago, plus time spent as a commodity broker and proprietary day trader. A graduate of Miami University with a B.S. in finance and decision sciences, Venosa earned his Chartered Market Technician designation in 2008, and has been part of Schaeffer's in-house research team since 2010.

