Blue-Chip Drug Stock Could Keep Lapping Broader Market

Blue-chip pharma stock Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has strongly outperformed the broader market, to the tune of a nearly 22% year-to-date gain. The shares broke out in 2022 from a three-year major consolidation area, which was capped by the round-number $200 billion market cap level. With this level now cleared, there’s enough pessimism around Merck stock that could unwind and fuel a sustained push higher.

For starters, half of the 16 covering analysts sport tepid “hold” ratings, indicating a round of overdue upgrades could boost MRK.

Plus, the Merck stock options pits are swarming with put traders. At the ISE/CBOE/PHLX, MRK sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.06 that stands in the 97th annual percentile. Echoing this, MRK's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.95 also ranks in the highest percentile of the past 12 months. In other words, short-term options traders are much more put-biased toward Merck stock than usual at the moment.

Tony Venosa, CMT, is a Senior Options Strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. He's has over 20 years of trading experience under his belt -- including a stint in the mid-'90s clerking in the S&P 500 trading pits in Chicago, plus time spent as a commodity broker and proprietary day trader. A graduate of Miami University with a B.S. in finance and decision sciences, Venosa earned his Chartered Market Technician designation in 2008, and has been part of Schaeffer's in-house research team since 2010.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

