Blue-Chip Stock Could Soon Cool from Recent Rally

Blue-chip name Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earlier reported its olpasiran therapy helped reduce cholesterol levels in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to topline data from its phase 2 trial. Last seen up 0.1% to trade at $255.60, the equity last week fell short of its April 11 annual high of $258.45. What's more, there is reason to believe AMGN could further distance itself from that peak, which would bring its 13.9% year-to-date lead closer to breakeven.

Specifically, Amgen stock appeared on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of stocks trading within 2% of their 52-week peak, while sporting historically low implied volatility (IV). According to this data, there have been four other times in the last five years when AMGN was trading near these highs, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) sat in the 20th percentile of its annual range or lower. This is now the case with Amgen stock's SVI of 19%, which stands lower than all but 15% of readings from the last year.

One month after these signals, the stock was higher just 25% of the time, and averaged a 0.5% drop for this time period. From where it currently sits, a similar move would place AMGN near the $254 mark.

The options pits lean pessimistic toward Amgen stock. This is per the equity's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.06 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than all but 10% of readings from the past year. This points to a healthier-than-usual appetite for long puts of late.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

