BMW loses 212 million euros in Q2, sees rebound in China

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW AG lost 212 million euros ($250 million) in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns cut vehicle sales by a quarter in the April-June period. The company saw a rebound in China, its biggest market.
The net loss compared to a profit of 1.48 billion euros in the same period a year ago.
The company has since re-started all its factories and CEO Oliver Zipse said Wednesday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year, predicting the automaker would still make some profit selling cars.
“Our swift responsiveness and consistent management strategy enabled us to limit the impact of the corona pandemic" during the first half of the year, he said.
The company said a positive trend was emerging in China, which was hit earlier by the virus but reopened earlier. Sales there rose 17% in the second quarter compared to the year-earlier quarter.
Sales fell 25% to 485,500 cars under the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands. Revenues fell 10% to 43.2 billion euros. The company stayed with its financial forecast for the full year, saying that its worldwide auto deliveries would be “significantly lower” than last year's, and that its operating margin in its automobile business would be between zero and 3%.
The company had to halt production at its BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd joint venture in Shenyang from the end of January to mid-February, while European plants and its manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina closed down from mid-March to mid-May.
BMW also makes motorcycles and has a financial services arm. The company is based in Munich and has 125,600 employees.
6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve
The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.
In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.
None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.
These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".