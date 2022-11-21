S&P 500   3,954.72 (-0.27%)
DOW   33,765.61 (+0.06%)
QQQ   281.87 (-1.04%)
AAPL   148.00 (-2.17%)
MSFT   242.10 (+0.36%)
META   109.73 (-2.07%)
GOOGL   96.03 (-1.44%)
AMZN   91.00 (-3.34%)
TSLA   169.55 (-5.90%)
NVDA   152.83 (-0.82%)
NIO   10.01 (-4.39%)
BABA   76.78 (-4.60%)
AMD   72.12 (-1.97%)
T   18.91 (-0.32%)
MU   57.32 (-2.15%)
CGC   3.60 (-1.91%)
F   13.98 (-0.07%)
GE   85.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   96.79 (+5.44%)
AMC   7.19 (-5.27%)
PYPL   81.02 (-4.59%)
PFE   48.10 (-0.27%)
NFLX   283.98 (-1.39%)
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs

Mon., November 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan's publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed.

"To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize," Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram. “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

Simon & Schuster's statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature's authenticity.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin' Heart" to Jackson Browne's “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1.

A Dylan spokesperson declined comment Monday.

