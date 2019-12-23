S&P 500   3,223.38 (-0.02%)
Boeing and Apache rise; Disney and Hovnanian move lower

Posted on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Boeing Co., up $9.55 to $337.55.

The aerospace manufacturer said its CEO has resigned amid ongoing problems related to its troubled 737 Max aircraft.

Apache Corp., up $3.91 to $26.53.

The oil and natural gas producer announced a joint venture to develop an oil field in Suriname.

Walt Disney Co., down $2.20 to $144.68.

Box office receipts for the latest “Star Wars” film didn't match the opening weekend performance of its recent predecessors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., up $2.73 to $10.45.

The communications company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in a deal valued at $2.6 billion including debt.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd., up $5.34 to $27.10.

The provider of filtered water systems agreed to be acquired by Culligan in a deal valued at roughly $1.1 billion.

ArcelorMittal SA, down 1 cent to $17.83.

The steel and mining company agreed to sell a 50% stake in its shipping business to DryLog Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $9.41 to $135.58.

The drugmaker entered into a licensing agreement with Roche for an experimental gene therapy treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down 22 cents to $21.08.

Homebuilders fell after the Commerce Department said new home sales last month grew at a slower rate than analysts expected.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)$332.48-1.5%2.47%20.77Hold$375.81
Cincinnati Bell (CBB)$10.47+0.2%N/A-9.43Hold$7.50
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)$134.26-1.0%N/A-24.59Buy$202.00
Apache (APA)$26.18-1.3%3.82%14.79Hold$27.54
Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)$21.83+3.6%N/A727.67Hold$27.00

