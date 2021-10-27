S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Boeing posts $109 million Q3 loss amid jet production issues

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | The Associated Press

Boeing Co. lost $109 million in the third quarter as it struggled with production problems that have blocked deliveries of the 787, a large plane popular on international airline routes.

Boeing said Wednesday it is building about two 787s a months and expects to stay at that low rate until deliveries resume. Problems including fuselage flaws are expected to cause $1 billion in “abnormal costs,” the company said, including a $183 million charge recorded in the third quarter.

The company also took a $185 million charge for its troubled Starliner space capsule. The company plans to try to launch the capsule in another test flight next year.

The Chicago-based company offered a hopeful outlook for aircraft sales, saying that the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 and easing of global travel restrictions will boost demand for planes.

Boeing delivered 85 jets to airlines and other customers in the quarter, up from 28 a year earlier. Deliveries are a crucial source of cash.

The $109 million loss attributable to shareholders compared with a loss of $449 million in the same quarter last year, when the pandemic caused demand for new planes to collapse.

The most recent loss amounted to 19 cents per share, but the loss excluding special items was wider, at 60 cents per share. Wall Street expected an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

The commercial airline business suffered an operating loss of $693 million even as revenue rose 24% to $4.46 billion. The company's defense and space division earned $436 million and its services wing earned $644 million, providing a sense of stability during all the turmoil in the commercial-airplanes business.

Boeing's total revenue was $15.28 billion, far short of the $16.70 billion forecast by analysts. Two years earlier, before the pandemic, quarterly revenue was $19.98 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Boeing right now?

Before you consider The Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Boeing wasn't on the list.

While The Boeing currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Boeing (BA)2.1$209.81-1.4%N/A-13.66Buy$268.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.