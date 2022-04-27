S&P 500   4,175.20
DOW   33,240.18
QQQ   317.14
Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices 
Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) 
Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again 
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,175.20
DOW   33,240.18
QQQ   317.14
Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices 
Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) 
Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again 
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,175.20
DOW   33,240.18
QQQ   317.14
Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices 
Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) 
Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again 
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,175.20
DOW   33,240.18
QQQ   317.14
Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices 
Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) 
Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again 
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Boeing posts $1.24 billion loss for the first quarter

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer


Traffic drives in view of a massive Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Boeing says global geopolitical concerns are a big reason why it is dropping more than 100 planes from its backlog of pending orders. The company said Tuesday, April 12, 2022, that it cut its backlog by 141 planes, and about two-thirds of those are for what it termed geopolitical considerations including sanctions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter as it and took large write-downs and lost money in both its civilian-airplane and defense businesses.

The loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast, and the company's quarterly revenue also fell short of expectations.

Shares of Boeing Co., based in Chicago, fell almost 4% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Boeing offered some optimism for improvement, however, saying that it has submitted plans to resume deliveries of its 787 airliner and it increased production and deliveries of the 737 Max passenger jet during the quarter.

CEO David Calhoun said the company was on track to generate positive cash flow over the entire year "despite the pressures on our defense and commercial development programs.”

The quarterly report brought disappointing news for shareholders on a number of Boeing programs.

The company pushed back the expected first delivery of the 777-9, a new variant of Boeing’s long-range, twin-aisle passenger jet, until 2025 – a move that was widely expected. The delay caused Boeing to forecast $1.5 billion in “abnormal” production costs.

Boeing took a $660 million charge for its program to build new presidential Air Force One jets, which it blamed on higher supplier costs, final technical requirements and schedule delays. It also took $367 million in charges on a military training jet.

Boeing said it submitted plans to the Federal Aviation Administration to resume deliveries of the 787 passenger jet. Those deliveries have been halted for more than a year by production issues which Boeing previously said would add about $2 billion in costs, of which $312 million was recorded in the first quarter.

Boeing expects to boost production of the 737 Max to 31 planes a month in the current quarter, which runs through June. That plane was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two deadly crashes.


And Boeing took $212 million in pretax charges related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company did not immediately explain the write-down.

In a memo to employees, Calhoun said Boeing is taking steps to improve long-term performance.

“We are a long-cycle business, and the success of our efforts will be measured over years and decades, not quarters,” he said.

Boeing's commercial-airplanes division lost $859 billion, hobbled by the inability to deliver 787 jets while Boeing tries to fix production flaws on the twin-aisle plane.

The defense business, long a bulwark against volatility in aircraft sales to airlines, lost $929 million as revenue fell 24%.

The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $1.22 billion, compared with a loss of $537 million a year earlier. The “core” loss was $2.75 a share on revenue of $13.99 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $16.02 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
2.7048 of 5 stars		$167.04-5.0%N/A-23.43Buy$256.37
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.