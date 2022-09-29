Boeing Stock Bounces From Recent Tumble

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,719.04
DOW   29,683.74
QQQ   279.94
Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Asian stocks follow Wall St. higher after UK calms markets
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Boeing Stock Bounces From Recent Tumble

Wed., September 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is an American aerospace and defense technology company that manufactures and services commercial and military aircrafts in over 150 countries. Boeing also provides defense products and space systems, including rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles. At last check, BA is trading up 4.3% at $132.96. 

At the end of last month, The Boeing Company announced its delivery of the first of 32 of the 787 Dreamliners ordered by Europe’s largest airline, Lufthansa Group. Additionally, the European company awaits orders for 20 of the 777-9 passenger airplanes and seven of the new 777-8 Freighter. More recently, the company on Thursday was said to have to pay over $200 million to settle charges made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over misleading investors on the safety risks involved with its 737 MAX jets following the crashes. Former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, meanwhile, will have to pay $1 million in the settlement. 

Boeing stock price has decreased about 39% over the past 12 months and BA is currently trading down 43% since peaking at a 52-week high of $233.94 last November. Boeing stock price has also dropped 33% year-to-date.

Moreover, Boeing stock offers a relatively good valuation, considering how far off the company's figures remain from before the pandemic. BA currently trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28. Nonetheless, the aerospace and defense technology company now must deal with a balance sheet that holds $57.2 billion in total debt and just $11.45 billion in cash. BA will also need to increase its revenues by nearly $16 billion and its net income by about $4.6 billion in order to return to its fiscal 2019 figures.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.